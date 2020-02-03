WATCH: Travel-Related Super Bowl LIV Commercials
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 03, 2020
As many know, Super Bowl Sunday not only crowns the champion of the National Football League, but it’s also known as the Super Bowl of Advertising.
Oh, having a commercial run during the 54-year history of the game was always a big deal. But it wasn’t until Super Bowl 18, in 1984, that Apple ran its famous “1984 Big Brother” commercial to launch the Macintosh personal computer.
Ever since then, the idea of advertising during the Super Bowl has exploded for a variety of reasons—most notably, the captive audience of 100,000,000 viewers, or more, who watch the Super Bowl.
With the exposure at an all-time high—not to mention the average $5.6 million price tag for a 30-second spot—there were three travel-related businesses that advertised during Super Bowl 54 on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.
Here’s a breakdown of each commercial.
Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines has had a strong presence in the Super Bowl for five consecutive years now as it looks to gain further inroads in the U.S. and serve as a viable competitor to Emirates with flights to the Middle East.
The airline once again sponsored the Super Bowl pregame show, and the carrier also took a 30-second spot that aired in the third quarter. The commercial was a nod to space flight intertwined with current travel, and it kicked off a global ad campaign that will include television, print, digital and social media.
Jamaica
The Jamaica Tourism Board certainly picked a great spot for its commercial, in a block right before the third quarter and right after an electric halftime show by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.
Titled ‘Heartbeat Of the World,’ the commercial showcases all that Jamaica has to offer, from lush hiking trails to its impossibly blue waters to its music and to its reputation as a destination wedding site.
Most of all, it highlights the people of Jamaica with a significant change—the music has changed from Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ to ‘Could You Be Loved.’
Hard Rock International
Hard Rock Stadium in Miami was the site of the game, so it’s only natural that the brand advertised during the Super Bowl. And what a fun spot it was, highlighting its guitar-shaped hotel in Miami and starring Jennifer Lopez with appearances by her finance, former baseball star Alex Rodriguez, as well as Pitbull and DJ Khaled.
The commercial features a chase sequence that shows off the pool, spa and restaurants of the hotel.
