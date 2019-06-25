Yeti Terror of the Yukon is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights
Entertainment June 25, 2019
Universal Orlando Resort revealed Yeti: Terror of the Yukon as the next original content haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights 2019 – the world’s premier Halloween event.
Spawned by the twisted minds behind Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights, Yeti: Terror of the Yukon will transport guests to an isolated logging camp in a remote part of Canada that’s all but uninhabitable.
As they venture through the camp, they will quickly discover they are not alone and now must flee from a tribe of Yeti, beasts as brutal as the winter. If the cold doesn’t get them, the Yeti will…
On select nights from September 6 to November 2, the most terrifying names in horror will take over Universal Studios Florida, as the sun sets on days filled with thrills and the night awakens with a frightening chill for Halloween Horror Nights.
Guests will face 10 all-new elaborately themed haunted houses, five scare zones and live entertainment as well as enjoy Universal Studios’ most exhilarating rides and attractions. All tickets and vacation packages are now on sale.
SOURCE: Universal Orlando press release.
