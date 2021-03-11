AAA Preparing Tourists for Unique Travel Experience in 2021
Features & Advice Donald Wood March 11, 2021
As COVID-19 vaccinations give hope that travel will soon fully reopen, experts from AAA Travel are warning tourists the landscape will look very different compared to the last time they took a vacation.
The first change most people have already come to grips with is mandatory mask policies, especially on all forms of public transportation. In addition to planes, buses and trains, each state has its own restrictions on where and when masks must be worn.
AAA Travel also spoke about how road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred way for many to travel, but even these trips require additional planning and preparation, such as following the latest state and local quarantine protocols.
“The entire travel experience has been transformed by COVID-19. If you’re considering travel sometime this year, it’s more important than ever to do your due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable,” AAA Travel senior vice president Paula Twidale said. “As vaccines help boost consumer confidence to begin traveling again, we have to remember that wearing masks and social distancing are still a requirement.”
“Vacations are an investment in memory making. COVID-19 reminded us that safeguarding those investments, where possible, is important,” Twidale continued. “We recommend anyone considering making a trip seek the expertise of a trusted travel agent. They are an invaluable resource for travelers navigating evolving travel and public health guidelines.”
When renting a car or staying at a hotel, travelers should ask the companies providing the services to explain their cleaning techniques and what they’re doing to keep guests and employees safe.
For those flying, passengers should be aware that food and drink service has been altered to eliminate the possible spread of COVID-19, and some carriers continue to limit flight capacities and block middle seats to allow for social distancing.
Another factor to consider before hitting the road is using a travel agent to help navigate the changes. Advisors can answer questions related to travel insurance options, which destinations and attractions are open, testing and quarantine requirements and more.
