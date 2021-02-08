Delta Air Lines Extends Middle Seat Blockage
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 08, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it would continue blocking middle and limit capacity on all flights departing through April 30.
As the only carrier in the United States still blocking middle seats, Delta officials said they are looking to ensure travelers can confidently plan and book their spring travel despite the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said.
“We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority,” Lentsch continued.
In addition to the blocked middle seat extension, Delta is making it easier for customers to understand testing requirements and receive the proper testing before travel. The airline also created an interactive map highlighting the latest restrictions at a destination.
In January, Delta’s Global Cleanliness division announced a new team of clean ambassadors to be deployed at airports around the United States. The ambassadors will be placed at airports to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across facilities and aircraft for employees and customers.
The airline also announced the expansion of its facial recognition technology to domestic flights at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS