Last updated: 01:13 PM ET, Mon November 30 2020

Americans Took Far Fewer Road Trips This Thanksgiving

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 30, 2020

An SUV driving Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park
PHOTO: An SUV driving Cadillac Mountain in Maine's Acadia National Park. (Photo via Tashka/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

U.S. road trip travel over Thanksgiving was down 35 percent compared to last year's holiday, according to travel data company Arrivalist and its Daily Travel Index.

While health experts have advised Americans to stay put this holiday season amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, the trend is somewhat surprising given that Thanksgiving prompted the busiest day of the pandemic in terms of air travel.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Cancun, Mexico

gallery icon Top International Destinations Trending for Christmas 2020

Sun Valley, Idaho

gallery icon Every State's Best Winter Travel Destination

People Talking Celebrating Holiday(Photo via Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Millions Travel for Thanksgiving Holiday, Ignoring CDC’s...

Downtown Cincinnati illuminated by Christmas lights

gallery icon Top Trending Domestic Destinations for Christmas 2020

This year's dramatic decline in road trips of 50 miles or more initiated on November 25-26 makes Thanksgiving the least traveled major holiday of 2020 in terms of road trips, seeing less activity than Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.

The largest impact was felt in the Northeast where travel restrictions are more common as Vermont (-66.4 percent); Rhode Island (-64.9 percent); Connecticut (-57.6 percent); Massachusetts (-52.7 percent); New Hampshire (-52.6 percent); Illinois (-52.1 percent) and Ohio (-52.0 percent) saw the greatest reduction in road trip activity. The West was impacted less by comparison, with Utah (-13.9 percent); Nevada (-20.4 percent); Montana (-24.5 percent); South Dakota (-27.6 percent); Wyoming (-28.7 percent) and North Dakota (-39.3 percent) reporting the smallest declines.

Arrivalist also found that Thanksgiving road trippers were slightly more likely to stay overnight (69.3 percent) this year compared to 2019 (68.2 percent) and more likely to take a shorter trip, with those of 50-100 miles accounting for 46.1 percent of trips, up from 44.8 percent last year.

Thanksgiving 2020 road trips
PHOTO: Thanksgiving road trips dropped off considerably in 2020. (photo courtesy of Arrivalist)

"Travel by private car—generally regarded as one of the safest and most available means of leisure travel during the pandemic—had begun establishing itself as a leading indicator of travel's rebound," said Arrivalist CEO Cree Lawson in a statement accompanying Monday's report. "That appears to have taken a back seat to people's desire to protect themselves and each other from a surge of COVID-19 cases."

"From a travel perspective, Thanksgiving 2020 looks just like any other weekend in 2020—and a light one at that," Lawson added. "It's a bitter pill today but travel demand overall is as strong as ever, and I expect delivering a vaccine will give the industry a shot in the arm."

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
People Talking Celebrating Holiday(Photo via Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Millions Travel for Thanksgiving Holiday, Ignoring CDC’s...

gallery icon The Ultimate 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for Travelers

Last-Minute 2020 Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals

Looking for a Black Friday Deal? Try Summer 2021 Travel

What’s Driving US Hotel Stays and How Have Guest Expectations Changed?

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS