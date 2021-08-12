Are Solo Trips Growing in Popularity?
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz August 12, 2021
New data from TripIt has found that one in five individuals are planning a solo trip within the next year. Could solo trips become the next new travel trend?
Its latest survey asked 1,000 U.S.-based travelers who use the travel app and found that 82 percent of respondents have traveled in the past three months, while 87 percent plan to take a vacation within the next year. That’s a great sign for the travel industry’s recovery, but what was interesting is that more Millennials and Gen Xers are leading in travel, with these two generations opting for flights, over car rentals or road trips as boomers have.
But more individuals are planning on traveling alone in the next year. Gen Xers, the generation above Millennials, are actually planning on traveling alone the most, with almost one quarter of the respondents planning solo travel (24 percent). Millennials come in second at 21 percent, with boomers in third at 20 percent.
Solo travel seems to be more popular among men, with 22 percent of men planning solo travel in comparison with 20 percent of women. While these numbers are almost equal, they also indicate that men generally feel safer traveling alone than women.
Gender also influences how Americans are planning on traveling alone. Men are doubly more likely to camp or stay at a cabin than women (19 percent for men and just below nine percent for women). Women are more likely to fly on an airplane (at 69 percent) than men (57 percent), while men would prefer taking a road trip with their own vehicle (at 63 percent) than women (at 43 percent).
“Solo trips are great opportunities to unplug and dedicate time to self-exploration. While there is safety in numbers, there are ways to plan solo trips without venturing outside of comfort zones—especially women considering their first adventure alone,” said Jen Moyse, TripIt’s Senior Director of Product.
One in five Americans are planning solo travel within the next year, and not for business purposes. Travel agents should be aware of this new trend and keep up-to-date on the latest types of travel solo travelers will want to partake in. Guided tours and FIT vacations will most likely be the most popular vacation styles, with domestic vacations to places such as national parks also popular amongst this group.
It’s important when traveling alone to book hotels with good reviews in locations that are safe. TripIt offers a free feature that scores neighborhoods on their safety levels, including specific COVID-19, LGBTQ+ and women’s safety scores that travelers can adjust based on their personal safety levels. Solo campers should book a family-friendly campsite and always make sure to let family members, friends or both know exactly what they’ll be doing and where they’ll be going.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS