Eric Bowman | August 09, 2021 10:59 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: The Solo Journey
Traveling by yourself is always an interesting experience.
Whether you’re doing it for pleasure or traveling for business, the solo journey can have its highs and lows.
For me, I would much rather travel with others. That isn’t often the case as I travel for work and can’t always bring a guest along the way.
That said, it is great to meet new people – a key part of surviving solo travel in my opinion.
Some people can revel in traveling alone though, escaping to a new destination, perhaps outdoors, to just get away from it all.
I feel I’m a much better traveler with a companion, but at the same time, my solo travel skills are improving with each new outing. I look at it as something to work on now, and I think back to my first ever solo trip for work several years ago and realize how far I’ve come.
Last week, I did my first solo cruise to tour the brand-new Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship.
The ship certainly was a beauty, and I had a great time connecting with other travelers, even bonding with a few other solo cruisers during the seven-day voyage. Riding BOLT! - the first roller coaster at sea - was easily one of the highlights of the trip.
I can’t say traveling alone will ever be my favorite thing to do, however, it is growing on me. The lack of travel since the pandemic began has definitely contributed to that, as my desire to travel anywhere and everywhere is at an all-time high.
Do you enjoy solo travel? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
Reports indicate European Union may restore travel restrictions on the United States.
Puerto Rico to require vaccination or testing for all hotel stays.
The Bahamas changed its entry requirements once again.
Mexico President says no need to show proof of vaccination.
Carnival Cruise Line to updates masks guidelines and boarding requirements for all guests.
FAA issues warning to airports about servicing alcohol.
These are the safest countries to visit right now.
Top Offers
These are the top travel deals for August.
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
