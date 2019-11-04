United Airlines Signs Global Sponsorship Agreement with Brand USA
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti November 04, 2019
United Airlines and Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, today announced the signing of a multi-year agreement making United Airlines an official Global Airline Sponsor of Brand USA, as well as the exclusive airline sponsor of Brand USA’s next IMAX film, “Into America’s Wild”, which will premiere in February 2020.
The film will paint a vivid portrait of the country’s national tapestry, transporting international audiences across the U.S. landscape through footage of its scenic byways, ancestral homelands, little-known places and cultural hidden gems. “Into America’s Wild” highlights some of the nation’s greatest outdoor experiences, from trekking the Appalachian Trail to traversing the wilds of Alaska, kayaking Oregon’s rugged coastline or climbing along the majestic mountains of the Southwestern U.S.
All of which the newfound partnership hopes will captivate global audiences and inspire additional travel to the United States from all corners of the world. United Airlines and its regional division, United Express, operate nearly 5,000 daily flights to over 350 destinations in the U.S. and worldwide, making the airline an ideal platform from which to promote new tourism initiatives.
In the past two years alone, United has added 26 new international routes, including nonstops between the U.S. and Prague, Czech Republic; Cape Town, South Africa; Nice, France; Tahiti, French Polynesia; Naples, Italy; Palermo, Italy; Porto, Portugal; and Reykjavik, Iceland.
“At United Airlines we continue to grow our industry-leading international network by adding more international capacity than any other U.S. carrier in 2019,” said Mark Krolick, United’s vice president of Marketing. “We look forward to collaborating with Brand USA to showcase the United States to travelers around the world.”
“Our sponsorship with United Airlines grew out of our mutual passion for sharing America’s treasures with the international travel community. Together, we are determined to find creative solutions that impact global travel to the United States,” said Christopher Thompson, president and CEO of Brand USA. “Travel decisions are increasingly influenced by entertaining content and compelling stories. With no shortage of narratives, Brand USA and United Airlines have the right resources and marketing innovation to elevate the position of the U.S. in the worldwide travel sector.”
