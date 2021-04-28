Beachfront Campgrounds for Your Summer RV Trip
April 28, 2021
Visiting a beach in the summer is on top of everyone's list. There is nothing better than the sun, sand and cool water. That is why every year millions set out to enjoy the ocean, lakes and rivers of North America. Although resorts, vacation rentals and hotels are usually the go-to accommodation option for a seaside vacation, this year many will be looking to spend their sunny days beachside in an RV.
According to Phocuswright US Travel Survey in partnership with RVshare, the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, the beach is the top destination for travelers in 2021. The experts at RVshare, a Broadry data partner, rounded up the top beachfront RV destinations coast to coast.
Located on the shores of Northwest Florida, the Destin area offers sugar-white beaches and sparkling waters of Florida’s emerald coast. Choose from a primo beachfront RV site, with the ocean literally right outside your door, or a beach site offering full hook-ups, a view of the ocean and a concrete patio.
High up on a bluff overlooking the rolling surf and sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean lies Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County, CA. Here you will find a beautiful rugged oasis that stands in sharp contrast to the surrounding pristine homes and immaculate green golf courses. Campers will find a long stretch of beach with tide pools, two sandy coves and an underwater park for snorkelers and scuba divers at their disposal. Crystal Cove has a total of 58 campsites.
Finding a camping spot at Crane Prairie Resort in Deschutes County, Oregon is easy with Campspot, a booking site for RV resorts and campgrounds. According to the listing, the campground is in the Deschutes National Forest and offers gorgeous views, excellent fishing and close access to Crater Lake National Park. With full hookup RV sites, Crane Prairie is a great lakeside option to explore the Pacific Northwest.
Weko Beach Campground offers a sandy shoreline of beautiful Lake Michigan and has 70 campsites located minutes from the beach. Spend the day swimming, kayaking or boating and finish it with s’mores over the bonfire. Besides the beach, the campground is located near the Warren Dunes State Park which has impressive views and hiking trails. Weko Beach Campground is the perfect option for families and pets too!
Open mid-May to mid-October, Libby's campground is in a prime location right on the ocean’s edge in York, Maine. With a long history of serving ocean-loving RVers, the campground prides itself on providing its guests with an amazing place to enjoy the Maine coast. Libby’s has 89 sites either in a prime oceanfront location or with an ocean view. All sites offer full hook-ups, free wifi and a lush green lawn.
Wagonhammer RV Park and Campground
Located alongside the scenic Salmon River in North Fork, Idaho, the Wagonhammer RV Park and Campground is in a prime location for a relaxing, outdoor-filled RV adventure, with onsite activities such as fly fishing, hiking and an off-leash dog trail. Spend Friday night gatherings in the cozy, rustic lodge or explore the beautiful Idaho mountains. Choose from full hook-up pull-through sites or electric and water sites on the shores of the fast-moving Salmon River with views of the rugged northern Rocky Mountains in the distance.
Rodanthe Watersports and Campground
Camp waterfront is on the Pamlico Sound in Rodanthe, North Carolina. This family-run campground is within walking distance to the beach, fishing pier, skate park, restaurants and shopping. Each camping spot has beautiful sunset views. Electricity, water hook-ups and a bathhouse are also provided.
Castaways RV Resort and Campground
If you’re looking for a coastal getaway in the northeast, this is it. Located in Berlin, Maryland, this Ocean City campground offers state-of-the-art amenities and activities to keep you busy all week long. Whether it’s enjoying a drink at the on-site Tiki Bar or playing with your furry friend at the Bark Beach, there is endless entertainment. And, Castaways is minutes away from Assateague Island’s wild horses, a must-see.
