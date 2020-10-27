COVID Messed With Your Wedding Plans? You Could Win a Dream Honeymoon
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti October 27, 2020
Upscale, tropical resortwear and lifestyle brand Kenny Flowers today announced the launch of its tropical honeymoon giveaway, which will award once-in-a-lifetime trips to three recently married or engaged couples whose wedding-day dreams were derailed by COVID-19.
The company says that it doesn’t matter exactly how the pandemic impeded upon contestants’ nuptials—whether they had to postpone, downsize, relocate or move the event online. Even those whose weddings are delayed and haven’t yet tied the knot are eligible to enter and go on a “pre-honeymoon” prior to getting hitched.
Kenny Haisfield, founder of Kenny Flowers, said that he and his fiancée took just such a trip this year after having been forced to twice postpone their own wedding.
“It’s been a crazy year. But just because something goes wrong doesn’t mean everything has to fall apart. Our customers may have had to postpone their weddings, but they shouldn’t have to postpone their honeymoon," Haisfield said, according to Travel + Leisure. “Our brand has always been about making the most of every situation, and finding ways to enjoy yourself, whatever you’re up to.”
The winning honeymooners will be staying at either the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Maui, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, or Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. The three prize packages include airfare, meals, couples’ massages, transportation and more—even a new, tropical wardrobe for the trip!
To enter, couples should go to the Kenny Flowers Honeymoon Giveaway webpage to complete the online entry form, now through November 29. Although only three lucky couples will be awarded incredible honeymoon prize packages, 25 runners-up will receive matching sets of high-end swimwear to bring along on their own adventures.
“Everyone needs a trip to look forward to right now, especially the brides and grooms who have had to dismantle their dream weddings and honeymoons,” said Christina Vidal, head of Kenny Flowers women's line. “Four Seasons Resorts are always synonymous with luxury and relaxation. Whether a couple is looking for a high-end Hawaiian adventure at Four Seasons Resort Maui, a five-star fiesta at Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico, or a sugar-sand Caribbean getaway at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, we’re excited to match them with the honeymoon of their dreams and gift them some of our best matching couples swimwear to make the trip even more memorable.”
For more information on Maui, Riviera Nayarit
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS