Four Seasons Resort Nevis to Reopen November 1
October 07, 2020
The Four Seasons Resort Nevis announced it will re-open on November 1.
The 350-acre beachfront luxury property, the largest on Nevis, will debuts elements of a multi-year, multi-phased enhancement that features newly designed guest rooms and suites, more than 50 private vacation rental homes, three infinity-edge pools, a Robert Trent Jones II golf course, a nine-court tennis facility and various gourmet dining experiences.
The resort’s revamped facilities include a Kids for All Seasons club, now located adjacent to the resort’s family-friendly Calypso Pool, where the facility will offer new outdoor programming and activities for younger guests. Also newly renovated is the Mango restaurant, which has been repositioned to the bar area to allow for unobstructed Caribbean sunset views during cocktail hour.
Other upgrades include a renovated Great House lobby and a new Crowned Monkey Rum Bar, both of which were added late last year. St. Kitts and Nevis will reopen its borders for tourism beginning October 31, 2020.
“Whether simply seeking a much-needed change of scenery, a comfortable place to work or study from home, or the opportunity to come together for a missed celebration,” said Yvette Thomas-Henry, regional vice president and general manager, “our perfect paradise provides flexibility, privacy, security and most importantly, unparalleled access to the authentic warmth and charm of Nevisian hospitality.”
The resort’s signature pool has been rebuilt and raised to create a long sightline from the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’ Great House lobby out to the Caribbean Sea and the St. Kitts and Nevis landscape.
The infinity pool is framed by lush new landscaping, new lounge chairs and luxury pool cabanas equipped with seating and furnishings, Wi-Fi connectivity and power outlets. The pool area will feature new amenities and facilities including an amphibious DJ and bartender, and a new fire pit west of the pool, overlooking Pinney’s Beach.
In conjunction with its reopening, the Four Seasons Resort Nevis is offering a “Stay Longer - Third Night Free” package of an additional complimentary night for every three nights booked through December 25, 2020.
The offer also features a choice of a complimentary private beach hut or pool cabana for the day or a round of golf. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive weekly rate when they stay seven or more nights in the Resort's Private Retreats collection through December 18, 2020.
