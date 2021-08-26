Data Suggests Confusion Over COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Could Slow Travel's Recovery
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke August 26, 2021
New research released by U.K.-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData reveals that confusion over COVID-19 vaccine certificates around the world could hinder international travel's recovery moving forward.
While quarantine requirements (58 percent) continue to be the top factor that would deter travelers from booking an international trip in a recent GlobalData Poll, ever-changing travel restrictions (55 percent) are also a major concern preventing many from leaving their home country.
[RECENT_TRENDS]
"Vaccines were hailed as a travel enabler and a glimmer of hope for the industry. However, fragmented rules and a lack of mutual agreements continue to restrict travel, with travel restrictions being the second biggest deterrent to travel for 55 percent of respondents in a GlobalData Poll," said Gus Gardner, Associate Travel and Tourism Analyst at GlobalData.
"Travelers have been left confused over how to provide their vaccination status with varying rules across destinations. For some destinations, travelers need to jump through several hoops to prove their status, and if traveling to numerous countries, the process often differs. Even though it appears restrictions have eased, the complexity of proving vaccination will continue to be a barrier."
GlobalData points out that some countries have taken different stances on paper and digital records, noting that the latter is not as easy to obtain in some places.
Trailing quarantine requirements and travel restrictions is the fear of contracting COVID-19 during travel (50 percent), followed by financial concerns (29 percent), lack of travel options such as limited flights (27 percent), feeling of social responsibility (27 percent) and sustainability concerns (16 percent).
Only 15 percent of respondents indicated that nothing would deter them from traveling.
"Proof of vaccination seems to be an afterthought of the vaccine rollout. The lack of digitalized records in some countries, including the U.S., makes proving vaccinated status laborious. IATA’s travel pass was hailed as an industry solution but uptake has been poor, and there has been limited government integration. With other providers entering the space, it has created a fragmented system requiring travelers to upload proof themselves to generate a digital pass. Travelers could pivot to destinations with easier rules or opt for domestic trips as a result causing destinations to miss out on visitors," added Gardner.
"Unless steps are taken soon, it could potentially suppress international demand as rules could be too difficult to understand and destinations’ recovery may stall as a result," he warned.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Up to 70% off makes for One Sweet SummerPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS