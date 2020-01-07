Domestic Travel Growth Continues to Offset International Decline
Features & Advice U.S. Travel Association Janeen Christoff January 07, 2020
The latest Travel Trends Index (TTI) from the U.S. Travel Association shows that domestic travel growth continues to buoy tourism numbers.
Domestic travel growth held steady at 2.4 percent in November. That was mostly due to domestic leisure travel's robust 3.4 percent growth.
International numbers continued to decline.
The TTI showed a decline of .4 percent, and the Leading Travel Index, the TTI's predictive component, indicates that this trend will continue.
While these numbers aren’t great, the U.S. Travel Association praised Congress for its commitment to Brand USA, which should mitigate some of the ongoing fallout.
"The recent slide in U.S. share of the international travel market would have been significantly worse without Brand USA promoting the United States, and Congress signaled a commitment and need for the United States to grow its global market share by renewing Brand USA late in a busy session," said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow.
Congress renewed Brand USA through 2027 in late December.
The TTI findings are in line with U.S. Travel's recent forecast which projects a 1 percent decline in international visitation to the U.S. when final data is tallied for 2019 even while global growth continues to trend upward.
