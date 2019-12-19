Congress Renews Brand USA Through 2027
Destination & Tourism U.S. Travel Association Patrick Clarke December 19, 2019
The U.S. Travel Association applauded Congress for renewing Brand USA through 2027 on Thursday.
The tourism marketing organization for the United States was set to expire in 2020. However, it's been renewed via a reauthorization measure included in the more comprehensive end-of-year spending package passed by the Senate.
The reauthorization, which was widely supported by the American travel community, is significant in that Brand USA has been credited with adding 52,000 jobs and $47.7 billion in total economic impact to the U.S. economy since 2013. What's more Brand USA comes at zero cost to American taxpayers.
Earlier this year, heads of some of the country's most recognizable travel brands joined forces to urge Congress to reauthorize the organization in a message that was apparently received loud and clear.
"By approving Brand USA, Congress sends a clear message to the American people: smart, bipartisan policymaking that generates economic value and jobs is alive and well in Washington," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow, in a statement.
"Brand USA's work to boost international visitation is absolutely essential to the U.S. trade balance, and the fact that it operates without sending American taxpayers a bill make it a model public-private partnership that delivers proven results. Congress should be widely applauded for this move by anyone who cares about the U.S. economy and trade."
BIG NEWS A bill including language to #RenewBrandUSA was PASSED by the Senate. It now moves to the desk of @POTUS to be signed into law. pic.twitter.com/FJTciiYpHs— U.S. Travel (@USTravel) December 19, 2019
Sens. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and U.S. Reps. Peter Welch (D-VT), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Dina Titus (D-NV) and Greg Walden (R-OR) were among those lawmakers Dow singled out by for their efforts on Thursday.
"The work of Brand USA's congressional champions to shepherd it through an incredibly busy legislative calendar was truly remarkable, and the more than 15 million Americans whose livelihoods depend on the travel industry—and the hundreds of thousands who will be able to join the industry thanks to the continued work of Brand USA—owe them a debt of gratitude," added Dow.
