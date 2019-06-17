Get Paid $10K to Travel the US and Eat BBQ
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti June 17, 2019
Reynolds Wrap has posted a new job opening for an unusual position, calling it the company’s “Chief Grilling Officer” (CGO).
For a $10,000 stipend, in addition to pre-paid travel and accommodations for the chosen CGO and a lucky guest, this person will be sampling ribs from some of the best barbeque joints to be found in cities across the country.
The CGO will be tasked with sharing tips, grilling techniques and mouth-watering photos to the Reynolds Kitchen website and social media channels, inspiring BBQ enthusiasts all around America to duplicate these drool-worthy recipes.
The online job listing states, “If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap Chief Grilling Officer.”
Applicants are asked to submit a photo of themselves grilling up their favorite BBQ fare, along with a 100-word self-sales pitch on what would make them the best person to fill this unconventional role.
If you or someone you know feels you have what it takes to be this year’s Chief Grilling Officer, you’d better hurry! The window to apply closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Applications should be emailed to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.
