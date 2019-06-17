Last updated: 12:38 PM ET, Mon June 17 2019

Get Paid $10K to Travel the US and Eat BBQ

Features & Advice Laurie Baratti June 17, 2019

BBQ Ribs Close-up
PHOTO: Rack of BBQ Ribs and Dipping Sauces. (Photo Courtesy of iStock / Getty Images Plus / puhhha)

Reynolds Wrap has posted a new job opening for an unusual position, calling it the company’s “Chief Grilling Officer” (CGO).

For a $10,000 stipend, in addition to pre-paid travel and accommodations for the chosen CGO and a lucky guest, this person will be sampling ribs from some of the best barbeque joints to be found in cities across the country.

MORE Features & Advice
Spotlight on Havana

How the Elderly and Travelers with Disabilities Can Still...

Hawskbill Sea Turtle

Sunday Is World Sea Turtle Day: How Travelers Can Make a...

The crowd, St. Mark

Mapping the Destruction Caused by Overtourism

The CGO will be tasked with sharing tips, grilling techniques and mouth-watering photos to the Reynolds Kitchen website and social media channels, inspiring BBQ enthusiasts all around America to duplicate these drool-worthy recipes.

The online job listing states, “If you don’t mind being paid to taste test some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap Chief Grilling Officer.”

Applicants are asked to submit a photo of themselves grilling up their favorite BBQ fare, along with a 100-word self-sales pitch on what would make them the best person to fill this unconventional role.

If you or someone you know feels you have what it takes to be this year’s Chief Grilling Officer, you’d better hurry! The window to apply closes at midnight on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Applications should be emailed to careers@ReynoldsWrapCGO.com.

For more information, visit ReynoldsKitchens.com.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Spotlight on Havana

How the Elderly and Travelers with Disabilities Can Still...

Sunday Is World Sea Turtle Day: How Travelers Can Make a Difference

Mapping the Destruction Caused by Overtourism

The Growing Wellness Demand Among Male Travelers

WTTC Study Reveals Global Cities' Readiness for Tourism Growth

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS