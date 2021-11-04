Last updated: 09:36 AM ET, Thu November 04 2021

Club Med Launches Winter Sale

Lacey Pfalz November 04, 2021

Outdoor shot of hotel building with cyclers and pedestrians in foreground
Club Med Quebec Charlevoix (Photo via Club Med)

Club Med has launched its Splash into Winter Sale, with savings available for bookings at some of its best all-inclusive resorts now through January 3, 2022 for travel valid until July 1, 2022.

Guests can receive up to 45 percent off their trips when they book between now and January 2, 2022 for select travel dates between November 6, 2021 and July 1, 2022. Perks also include a free room upgrade, no single supplement, free COVID-19 testing, an emergency assistance program and free cancellations up to fifteen days before travel date. Children under four years of age stay for free.

Participating resorts include destinations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. Some participating resorts include the Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Caravelle, Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda and the newest resort, Club Med Québec.

The resorts’ all-inclusive format includes free kids’ club for children ages 4-17, totally free dining, unlimited water and land sports, including skiing, day and night entertainment and activity programming and much more.

Lacey Pfalz
