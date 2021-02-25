Information and Technology Are Key to the Travel Industry's Future
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz February 25, 2021
There’s no question that the travel industry has been incredibly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From more stringent health and safety measures to contactless everything, the travel industry has adapted to the challenges of the past year with the determination to prevail.
The Travel Technology Association (Travel Tech) represents companies like Airbnb, Vrbo, TripAdvisor, Booking and Expedia. It recently published a report entitled Future Travel Enthusiasm in the Age of COVID-19, which reports on trends like how excited people are to plan for future travel, how travelers' needs have changed and how the travel industry is expected to change throughout the pandemic and into recovery.
We spoke with Steve Shur, CEO at Travel Tech to learn more.
TravelPulse (TP): In Travel Tech's new report, a large majority of the people surveyed are relying on technology more than they ever have to keep them safe. How has Travel Tech adapted to this and what do you see happening in the future with regards to travel-related technology?
Steve Shur (Shur): COVID-19 has changed the way people think about travel. Their destination choices, search criteria and health consciousness while on the road have all changed due to the pandemic. Technology is making travel possible again. Whether it's displaying information about travel destinations or providing a contactless journey through the airports, the technology being deployed by Travel Tech’s members is giving consumers the resources they need to make informed decisions, minimize risk and maximize safety while traveling.
TP: There has been a demand for domestic and nearby vacation rentals this year. Do you believe this trend will continue on after the pandemic?
Shur: Yes, all signs point to a strong rebound for domestic travel and a preference to drive and visit “outdoorsy” destinations, which suggests increased demand for vacation rentals. A recent Vrbo poll found that 65% of respondents plan to travel more than they did before the pandemic. 59% of families said they are more likely to drive than fly, and 61% said they would likely seek “outdoorsy” destinations. As the vaccine is rolled out, we can expect an evolution in the rebound of travel from more local car trips to domestic air travel to international travel.
TP: What do you think the pandemic has irreversibly changed about the travel industry and/or about how people will travel in the future?
Shur: The information that travelers seek when booking travel will now include a whole new set of data. From travel restrictions to health information to new or different requirements for traveling or visiting attractions, consumers will need more information than ever to feel confident in booking their next trip. That is why Travel Tech’s members have developed tools for consumers and agents, like TripAdvisor’s suite of Travel Safe information and Travelport’s Stay Safe Filters for travel agents booking hotels for their clients.
TP: What mindset do you think people will have when it comes to planning for travel post-pandemic as opposed to pre-pandemic?
Shur: People will value travel more than ever. After being on lockdown for a year, the world can’t wait to get out and travel again. I think people will be more conscientious about their surroundings and environment and will look for more sustainable travel options. They will also have a better appreciation for tourism and all that it has to offer. A TripAdvisor survey found that 69% of respondents said that they would spend more time planning for travel, and 54% of respondents say they are more likely to take their bucket list trip. Travelers are motivated to travel, especially knowing the increased safety precautions in place and the wide implementation of COVID-19 vaccines.
TP: Lastly, what can travel advisors and travelers do now to prepare for the future of travel?
Shur: Travelers are already planning their 2021 vacations and using the search and research tools offered by OTA, short-term rental and metasearch platforms. Travel advisors need to be ready for the rebound of travel by working with their supplier partners to get all of the information they need to properly serve their clients. We’ve still got some work to do, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS