Key Trends Affecting Hospitality Sector Hiring
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff June 28, 2022
Employers in the hospitality sector are struggling to attract new hires.
During the pandemic, up to 70 percent of all hospitality workers in the U.S. and the U.K. were furloughed or laid off, and now, it's proving hard to get them back, according to a report from McKinsey & Company.
One of the problems the industry is facing is that many former hospitality workers have found jobs with more flexibility. This doesn't apply to just those who were previously in hospitality. Around 40 percent of respondents in a McKinsey survey said that they are thinking about leaving their positions in the next three to six months—and many are even willing to quit without having another job lined up.
New Tech-Savvy Jobs
As technology continues to transform the sector, new jobs will crop up that will require a more independent and tech-savvy workforce. McKinsey points out that travel companies will need more user experience (UX) designers to create attractive and intuitive customer journeys on digital platforms. There will also be more need for data analysts and software engineers to implement AI solutions.
More Flexibility
A flexible work environment will be key to attracting new talent for the travel industry. McKinsey points out that job searches for remote work have nearly quintupled from June 2019 to June 2021. Hospitality workers are shying away from jobs that require them to be tethered to reception desks, and those applying for digital roles want the same flexibility offered in other industries.
McKinsey's analysis shows that the hospitality sector can make jobs such as social media managers, event planning consultants, accountants, marketing and PR executives and customer support associates suitable for remote work, even suggesting a concierge could be a virtual assistant.
A Multifaceted Workforce
McKinsey noted that those working in consumer-facing roles are now wearing multiple hats and hold several roles such as receptionists also performing the duties of concierges. Some hotels are looking at this new type of multifaceted role as an opportunity by making the role more rewarding and providing new opportunities for career engagement for these employees.
A Focus on Sustainability and Diversity
McKinsey's research also found that many hospitality companies are hiring positions that oversee environmental issues and best practices such as Cruise Line's strategic sourcing manager in charge of sustainable procurement and TUI Cruises' environmental manager.
Investing in programs that highlight diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is another way companies in the hospitality sector can attract top talent.
For example, Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants partners with organizations such as Trans Can Work, The Mom Project and DirectEmployers Association in recruitment efforts, enabling the company to benefit from a diverse talent pool of candidates.
Hygiene Protocols Will Continue
While the pandemic may be waning, travelers will still have a heightened awareness of sanitation efforts. New roles and skills will be needed in the industry to maintain high levels of cleanliness throughout the industry.
Hygiene managers will remain a key role responsible for coordinating with different sub-departments such as food and beverage, spa and wellness and entertainment and maintaining hygiene standards for the company.
