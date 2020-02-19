Leap Day Travel Deals Around the US
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen February 19, 2020
The new decade of 2020 is bringing us an extra day this leap year, and it falls on a Saturday. There is no better way to spend an extra 24 hours than taking a weekend getaway to one of the top hotels and destinations recommended by Zimmerman.
The end of February is still cold for many areas of the world, so naturally, some tourists will want to travel somewhere sunny and warm. Some recommendations for sun-seekers include:
Pelican Grand Beach Resort, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This resort is considered one of the only true beach-front boutique resorts on Fort Lauderdale beach, with tempting features like a private balcony, an on-site lazy river and a great location to explore the local boutiques, cafes, gardens and museums.
Mahekal Beach Resort, located in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. This unique resort welcomes guests to book a stay in one of the palapa-style bungalows that are situated between the Riviera Maya jungle and Playa del Carmen’s longest stretch of beach.
Ocean Key Resort & Spa, located in Key West, Florida. Settled in one Florida’s most beloved vacation destinations, the Ocean Key Resort & Spa will give travelers an unforgettable escape that only the Florida Keys can offer.
Mystique Blue Holbox, located in Isla Holbox, Mexico. This resort is the ideal destination for nature lovers who want to explore the sparkling lagoons and various wildlife with the Yum Balam nature reserve.
Some travelers would rather spend a Leap Day weekend on a more adventurous excursion. Some recommendations for adventure-seekers include:
The Brazilian Court Hotel, located in Palm Beach, Florida. This hotel offers three different packages for guests: Pamper, Play and Polo.
Westgate Park City Resort & Spa, located in Park City, Utah. This resort is located in “Winter’s Favorite Town in America,” and is perfect for skiers and snowboarders looking for a mountain adventure.
The Kessler Collection, with locations in Georgia, Colorado, Alabama North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida. The Kessler Collection is a series of luxury boutique hotels that vary in design based on location, from a high-design southern mansion to an elite ski lodge
Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, located in River Ranch, Florida. Guests here can camp in style at this unique dude ranch, with horseback riding scenic trails, airboat rides and pontoon boat rentals and the Saturday Night Westgate Rodeo and Street Party.
Vacations can also be productive for travelers who are eager to learn new things. History buffs can always turn a weekend getaway into a learning opportunity. Recommendations for history buffs include:
NOPSI Hotel, located in New Orleans, Louisiana. This hotel is only a short walk away from the historic French Quarter and Warehouse District to combine a luxury vacation with an educational tour of the city.
HOTEL DU PONT, located in Wilmington, Delaware. This 12-story Italian Renaissance hotel is settled in the heart of the picturesque Brandywine Valley.
A weekend trip is not very long, of course, so some travelers want to make it count with plenty of entertainment and excitement. Recommendations for entertainment enthusiasts include:
Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The resort is only a block away from the Las Vegas Strip, but between the casino and star-studded shows, guests won’t have many reasons to leave.
Trump Hotels, such as Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg or Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery, at Virginia’s largest vineyard. Whether in the city or by the sea, you’ll never have to settle for anything less than extraordinary.
