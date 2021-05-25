Memorial Day 2021 Report: Busiest Airports, Travel Times and Destinations
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti May 25, 2021
Memorial Day 2021 is almost upon us and, according to the latest data from travel app Hopper, Americans are revving up to make the most out of the holiday weekend that traditionally marks the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
This year, perhaps more than any other before, people can’t wait to get started on their warm-weather travels, after enduring 15 months of being grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and bound by resulting lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders and domestic and international travel restrictions.
With nearly half of adult Americans at least partially vaccinated (according to Johns Hopkins University), vaccination rates continuing to climb and infection rates falling, local governments, communities, attractions and businesses are easing up on COVID-19 measures and expanding capacities. And, Americans can’t wait to once again enjoy a bit of normalcy and take the opportunity to relax and recreate.
Here are some key points to consider from Hopper’s Travel Guide for Memorial Day weekend 2021:
Most Popular Travel Dates:
—Busiest days to depart: Friday, May 28 and Thursday, May 27.
—Busiest days to return: Monday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 2.
Busiest Airports:
1. Atlanta (ATL) - 493,766 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 5:45 a.m.)
2. Chicago (ORD) - 395,811 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 7:15 a.m.)
3. Los Angeles (LAX) - 365,588 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 6:30 a.m.)
4. Dallas (DFW) - 303,299 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 6:45 a.m.
5. Denver (DEN) - 269,458 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 6:35 a.m.)
6. Seattle (SEA) - 258,623 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 5:30 p.m.)
7. Orlando (MCO) - 232,166 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 7:15 a.m.)
8. New York City (JFK) - 223,742 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 7:00 a.m.)
9. San Francisco (SFO) - 223,703 expected passengers - (Busiest Travel Time: 7:55 p.m.)
Where are Americans traveling for Memorial Day weekend?
The Most-Booked Domestic Destinations on Hopper:
—Las Vegas, Nevada
—Miami, Florida
—Orlando, Florida
—Atlanta, Georgia
—Los Angeles, California
The Most-Booked International Destinations on Hopper:
—Cancun, Mexico
—San Juan, Puerto Rico
—San Jose del Cabo, Mexico
—Montego Bay, Jamaica
—Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Haven’t made any Memorial Day weekend plans? It’s not too late!
Top destinations with best last-minute hotel deals (i.e., within 48 hours of check-in) on Hopper:
— Las Vegas, Nevada (average $45 off per night)
— Chicago, Illinois (average $37 off per night)
— Los Angeles, California (average $32 off per night)
— Atlanta, Georgia (average $42 off per night)
— New York, New York (average $41 off per night)
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS