Americans Are Getting Vaccinated for Summer Travel
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti May 14, 2021
Are Americans getting the COVID-19 vaccine specifically so that they’ll be able to travel? ENGINE Insights just released the results of a study that discovered a direct correlation between climbing COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. and a spike in summer vacation planning.
Over half (56 percent) of American adults said that gaining the ability to travel again safely factored into their decision to get vaccinated. And, widespread vaccination is proving to be the key to helping travelers feel safe venturing out again.
In fact, according to Accenture’s new global survey on consumer attitudes, 62 percent of participants would support the implementation of a mandatory “COVID passport” (i.e., proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test), although the Biden administration has stated that it will not impose such a requirement.
Doubtless, the CDC’s guidance for vaccinated travelers released last month, which states that it’s safe for fully vaccinated individuals to travel within the U.S. and can bypass testing requirements when re-entering the country from abroad, is also encouraging people to start travel planning in earnest.
ENGINE Insights’ study found that 76 percent of Americans are planning a trip within the next 12 months, with 64 percent saying they’d happily go within the next six months. Some soon-to-be travelers are even more eager, with 43 percent saying they feel confident taking a trip within the next three months and 35 percent saying they would gladly take off as early as next weekend.
Of those who plan to travel over the next year, 72 percent of participants said they’ll likely stay in a hotel, 65 percent with family or friends, 35 percent at all-inclusive resorts and 35 percent at a vacation rental, like Airbnb or Vrbo.
In terms of transportation, 66 percent said they’re most likely to drive their own car to their destination, 49 percent would fly on a plane, 34 percent prefer to take a rental car, 22 percent would hire an Uber or Lyft, 19 percent would sail aboard a cruise ship and 17 percent would go by train.
The study showed that Americans will largely stick to domestic destinations for their next vacation, a trend that’s carried over from 2020. Forty-six percent of those surveyed said they intend to visit national parks, which have been popular amid the pandemic, since they offer highly sought-after supplies of fresh air, wide-open spaces and outdoor activities, and are also appealing in terms of drivability. Thirty-seven percent plan to visit a U.S. historic landmark, while 31 percent are headed to amusement parks and 30 percent are bound for resorts. Only 12 percent of respondents are planning on visiting a foreign country over the next year.
Travelers are largely motivated by the desire to reunite with friends and family that they’ve been unable to visit over the past 14 months, with 40 percent saying they’re planning trips for this purpose.
However, it seems that, despite more and more Americans becoming fully COVID-19 vaccinated and government-back safety protocols in place for various modes of transportation, travel shaming is still out there. Fifteen percent of survey participants said they’d feel guilty for traveling right now, while 11 percent said they would feel judged by others for doing so or for posting travel pictures on social media.
