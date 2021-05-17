MMGY Global, Prominent Travel Brands Announce Survey of Latinx US Travelers
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff May 17, 2021
MMGY Global in partnership with several prominent travel brands has launched a study to identify the needs, concerns and behaviors of Latinx travelers.
The Latinx U.S. Travelers: Observations and Insights on Themes of Diaspora and Intersectionality study is MMGY’s second research program focusing on underserved travelers.
“We are committed to fostering a more inclusive travel and tourism industry,” said Clayton Reid, CEO of MMGY Global. “All indicators point to the Latinx community growing further and shifting its (or their) consumer demand trends. This research will help marketers and travel providers more thoughtfully approach how they communicate with Latinx travelers and tailor products and services to their specific needs. It is crucial to observe insights around identity that have not yet been evaluated in our industry.”
MMGY is undertaking the research in partnership with Visit Florida, NYC & Company, Los Angeles Tourism, Tripadvisor, Discover Puerto Rico, Hilton and Travel Texas. The goal is to help make the world of travel welcoming to people of all backgrounds and abilities.
A steering committee of travel industry professionals from Latinx and other diverse backgrounds have volunteered to help guide and inform the survey and are volunteering their time and contributing their perspectives.
The committee is made up of individuals from LATAM Airlines, AMResorts (a division of Apple Leisure Group), Hilton, Ensemble Travel Group and Destinations International among others. MMGY Global’s Danny Guerrero, Vice President of North America strategy, and Travel Unity members Roni Weiss, executive director, and Jeannette Ceja, vice president of Travel Unity’s board of directors, will serve as Study co-chairs.
"As a Latina travel journalist who is on the Board of Directors at Travel Unity, I cannot express enough how much this study is needed to shed more light on the Latinx community,” said Ceja. “People will come away with an understanding that we are not a monolithic group—not one singular voice and behavior—and that we contribute a great deal as members of both the traveling public and the travel industry. It is an honor to be a part of this movement for Latinx travelers."
The study will be available this summer.
Sponsored Content
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS