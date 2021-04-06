MMGY Global Unveils Grant Programs for Black Organizations
Features & Advice Claudette Covey April 06, 2021
MMGY Global’s The Black Traveler: Insights, Opportunities & Priorities study raised upward of $100,000, which will be donated to such organizations as the Black Travel Alliance, the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) and the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers.
“Each of these organizations will receive 10 percent of the net proceeds, and the remaining 70 percent will be used to fund two grant programs spearheaded by the Black Travel Alliance and the NCBMP: the Black Travel Organization Grant and the Black Travel Content Creator Grant,” MMGY Global said.
Initially, the two programs will issue 10 Black Travel Organization Grants, valued at $5,000, and 20 Black Travel Content Creator Grants, valued at $1,000.
“The Black traveler report revealed that Black travelers are more likely to visit a destination that a Black journalist, website or influencer has covered,” said MMGY Global’s CEO Clayton Reid. “Yet, Black voices across the digital and traditional media landscape are not as present as they need to be often because of a lack of financial support. We are happy that through these grants we are able to help address some of the issues raised in the report, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact of this work.”
Black travel organizations and Black travel content creators can apply for grants through April 30, 2021. Eligible candidates must hail the U.S., Canada, France, Germany and the U.K./Ireland, where the study was conducted.
Comments
