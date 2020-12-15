Last updated: 09:08 AM ET, Tue December 15 2020

New Guidelines for Inclusion and Diversity in Travel and Tourism Industry

December 15, 2020

Couple out for a forest hike. (photo via E+ / svetikd)

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced new high-level guidelines for inclusion and diversity within the industry.

The ‘Inclusion & Diversity Guidelines’ were designed with the help of private-sector leaders, organizations and associations in the travel industry. The protocols are divided into four pillars, including developing a supportive system, creating safe spaces, supporting an agile system and exemplifying inclusion and diversity.

Research has shown that supporting a diverse and inclusive workplace provides benefits to companies, such as greater profitability, increased creativity and innovation and a happier workforce.

“WTTC is proud to release these important high-level guidelines, which will help Travel & Tourism businesses of all kinds, foster more diverse and inclusive workplaces,” WTTC President Gloria Guevara said.

“The Travel & Tourism sector is one of the most diverse in the world, employing people from all socio-economic backgrounds regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, with almost 50 percent of whom are women and up to 30 percent youths.” Guevara continued.

Examples of the guidelines include a bias-free framework, improved diversity and inclusion goals, safe space for employees to share feedback and inclusive marketing, media and communication standards.

According to WTTC’s 2020 Economic Impact Report, the Travel and Tourism industry supported 330 million jobs, made a 10.3 percent contribution to global GDP and generated one in four of all new jobs.

