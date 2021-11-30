New Report Predicts 2022’s Biggest Travel Trends
Lacey Pfalz November 30, 2021
Expedia has published its 2022 Travel Trends Report today, November 30, detailing its predictions for next year’s biggest travel trends using its data and a global study by Northstar Research Firm, which asked 12,000 global participants about what they’d like to do and how they’d like to travel in the next year.
The report found that two-thirds of Americans are planning on taking big trips in the next year, and have termed it the “Greatest of All Trips” (GOAT) mindset.
The research found that U.S. travelers are in particular most likely to seek out excitement (41 percent of Americans) and the feeling of making the most of their trips (40 percent) while vacationing. Most travelers are also likely to splurge on travel in the year to come (also 40 percent).
But that doesn’t mean everyone is going to splurge on that bucket-list international destination. Fifty-nine percent of American respondents noted they were planning only domestic trips for the next year, with some of the most popular destinations being Orlando, Destin and Maui.
About 37 percent of Americans are planning domestic and international vacations for 2022, though, with popular destinations being London, Bali, Pari, Rome and the Mexican Caribbean.
While 37 percent of American travelers find themselves more cautious and therefore less spontaneous due to the pandemic, another 25 percent are willing to be more spontaneous with travel in the year to come because of it.
Another large trend the report found was indulging on trips to really make the most out of their vacation experiences. With many forgoing the usual breadth of trips and vacations they would take each year, 40 percent of U.S. travelers are more eager to spend more to enjoy the vacations they do take. Another 27 percent are willing to spend more time in their destinations in order to make the most out of their vacations.
About 15 percent will opt to take more luxurious experiences, while 16 percent will upgrade either their flights or their rooms. A larger 32 percent of American travelers will choose to visit their bucket-list destination in 2022.
While traveling, 22 percent will step outside their comfort zones and 19 percent will immerse themselves in a new destination or culture. Almost a quarter of American travelers surveyed (23 percent) cited they are excited to visit lesser known experiences and destinations, while 40 percent want to try food they’ve never eaten before while on vacation.
No matter how travelers step outside of their comfort zones, they’re more excited to experience things they’ve never done before. One of these experiences is mindfulness. Around 36 percent of U.S. travelers want to disconnect and find a sense of contentment and wellbeing on their next vacation, with 24 percent wanting to disconnect from their devices more while on their next vacation. Another 38 percent are most looking forward to the opportunity to truly relax without their daily responsibilities.
"Travel is no longer just about 'going somewhere.' Coming out of such a long period of constraints and limitations, 2022 will be the year we wring every bit of richness and meaning out of our experiences,” said Christie Hudson, Senior PR Manager for Expedia. “Whether it's going somewhere new, being more spontaneous or treating yourself, it's clear that a new wave of excitement is bubbling as travelers chase travel greatness to get their GOAT."
Whether travelers will stay closer to home or go farther than they’ve gone before, it’s clear that 2022 is considered a year of opportunity for American travelers to spend more time traveling and experiencing the world around them.
