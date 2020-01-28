New Report Reveals How Consumers Plan to Travel in 2020
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke January 28, 2020
The Golden Age of Cheap Flights is happening right now, according to Scott's Cheap Flights' first annual State of Cheap Flights report, which examined how consumers plan to travel in 2020 based on survey results from more than 2,000 of the email subscription service's members.
The study revealed some notable insights, including that at least half of travelers plan to take more trips this year compared to last. More than 50 percent also plan to spend more money on travel in 2020 compared to 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak Costing Global Tourism BillionsImpacting Travel
US Expanding Coronavirus Screenings to 20 More AirportsAirlines & Airports
Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings in China Due to Coronavirus OutbreakImpacting Travel
Cost and time are the biggest obstacles when it comes to travel, the report found. More than half of respondents (53 percent) said that money keeps them from traveling more while nearly one-third (29 percent) indicated that a lack of time off from work or school prevents them from getting away more often.
High prices (30 percent) and small seats with reduced legroom (29 percent) are the leading complaints about today's air travel, but eight in 10 travelers still say they will fly basic economy if it’s the lowest price available.
Nearly two-thirds (65 percent) prefer to book wherever the flight is cheapest, while about one-third (34 percent) prefer to book directly with the airline.
In terms of influences, great flight deals (64 percent) and recommendations from friends and family members (52 percent) are the biggest factors when making travel decisions.
Interestingly, nearly four in 10 travelers (37 percent) consider travel critical for their happiness, while 45 percent say it's highly important for their contentment.
The study also found that people are willing to make significant sacrifices for travel. Nearly two-thirds (67 percent) said that they would give up pizza for a year while a similar number (65 percent) would give up social media for a year. Nearly two in 10 (17 percent) would give up dating for a year before missing out on travel.
When it comes to hot destinations in 2020, Europe tops the list with as many as 80 percent of respondents considering it a destination of interest. Asia and South America rank second and third, respectively, followed by Australia & New Zealand, Mexico and Canada.
Perhaps the best news for travelers in 2020, Scott's Cheap Flights anticipates more and better deals in the year ahead. "Prices for flights have continued to fall over the last few years—and we don’t expect that to change in 2020," the report states.
For more Features & Advice News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS