New Study Finds Travelers More Environmentally Aware Due to COVID-19
Features & Advice Donald Wood February 16, 2021
A new survey found that tourists are more mindful than ever about traveling consciously due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to data from IHG Hotels & Resorts, 60 percent of the 9,000 adults surveyed across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, the United Arab Emirates and Australia said they want to be more environmentally and socially aware when traveling.
The study—commissioned as part of IHG’s ‘Journey to Tomorrow’ 10-year action plan—found that 69 percent of travelers aged 18 to 24 want to do more for local communities and residents while on the road, as opposed to just 48 percent of people 55 and over.
The decision to be more mindful also translates into travelers wanting to spend more money, as the survey found consumers would spend an average of 31 percent more on accommodations they know operate responsibly, with 51 percent willing to pay more than 20 percent extra a night.
“As we look to the future, the global response to COVID-19 reminded us what can be achieved when we come together and work towards the greater good,” IHG CEO Keith Barr said. “This has made us all more conscious than ever about caring for people, communities and planet.”
“Journey to Tomorrow embodies IHG’s strengthened commitment to make sure we do what’s right, not just what’s needed,” Barr continued. “We are determined to contribute towards positive social and economic change, to stand up for key issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion, and human rights, and to make more responsible environmental choices.”
Other findings from the study include 57 percent of respondents said they care more about contributing to local communities and the planet while traveling now than they did 10 years ago, with 46 percent avoiding tourist activities that have a negative impact.
When asked about how they support communities, 86 percent of travelers said they interact with the locals, 67 percent use local eateries, 64 percent shop locally and 48 percent get involved with local tours.
Comments
