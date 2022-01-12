Last updated: 08:45 PM ET, Wed January 12 2022

New Study Shows Americans Comfortable Traveling Among COVID Variants

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff January 12, 2022

Traveler wearing a face mask at the airport
Traveler wearing a face mask at the airport. (photo via Viorel Kurnosov/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A new survey from the healthcare industry highlights Americans' attitudes toward travel.

Currently, there are more than 700,000 new infections reported on average each day, according to Reuters, but new data suggests that one in three Americans is willing to take these numbers in stride and continue to travel, shop, dine and more.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

New Southwest CEO Says 2022 Will Still Be Transition Year for...

Montgomery Alabama, Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery Unveils New Tourism Campaign Ahead of Black History...

Complete Caribbean Podcast

How Omicron Is Impacting Caribbean Travel to Start 2022

Marriott Hotel arrival.

Marriott Guests Can Now Purchase Travel Insurance When They...

Research from HealthCareInsider found that 34 percent of Americans say they are already comfortable traveling, sixty-one percent are comfortable shopping, and 52 percent are fine with drinking and dining indoors.

One key data point reveals why this may be: 60 percent of people surveyed said that travel is the most common life event put off by the pandemic. People are tired of waiting to see family, friends and the world.

Interestingly, older generations are more comfortable than younger generations with travel at the moment. Thirty-two percent of Boomers/Gen-X are already comfortable traveling compared to 26 percent of Gen-Z/Millennials.

Still, 20 percent of those surveyed do not think they will be comfortable traveling until 2023 or later.

Thirteen percent said they think they will feel comfortable traveling by spring 2022, while 18 percent anticipate traveling again in the summer of next year.

One in five (20 percent) indicated that they don’t think they will be comfortable traveling until 2023 or later. Relatively few Americans say they’ll never travel again at five percent.

Travel is also the most common answer when those surveyed were asked what they are looking forward to most when the pandemic is over.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Collecting money for travel. Glass tin as moneybox with cash (Photo via Aksenovko / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Top Travel Deals for January

The World's Most Powerful Passports for 2022

Why January Is the Best Month To Book Travel

gallery icon Where to Travel in 2022 Based on Your Zodiac Sign

gallery icon 15 Places To Go on Cheap Flights in 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS