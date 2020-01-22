New Survey Shows More Women Willing to Travel Alone for Pleasure
Features & Advice Mackenzie Cullen January 22, 2020
In a new survey by smarTours, nearly two-thirds (62%) of the 1,494 women questioned are willing to travel alone for pleasure. In addition, more than half of married women are willing to travel alone.
Of the 38% of women who would not travel alone for pleasure, 62% of them admitted that they would travel alone as part of a group tour.
The surveyed revealed that women who are single, particularly divorced women, are the most open to traveling along for pleasure. 71% of women who are not married nor in long-term relationships said they are willing to travel alone, while 77% of divorced women and 62% of widowed women are willing to travel alone.
Of the divorced women who were not willing to travel alone, 75% reported that they were willing to travel alone as part of a tour group.
Additional survey findings included:
– Only 8% of surveyed travelers, regardless of gender and marital status were interested in traveling with their families (not including their significant other).
– Women are willing to travel alone at almost the same rate as men- 61 percent of surveyed men said they are willing to travel alone for pleasure compared to 62 percent of women surveyed.
smarTours offers women-only tours, lead only be female guides, with immersive experiences with female business owners, community leaders, professors, artists, and families in destinations, including some places where engagement with local women would otherwise be much harder to access.
Some smarTours women-only tours include:
– Majestic Morocco
– Amazing Thailand
– Splendors of Egypt
– Vietnam & Angkor Wat
– Spectacular Greece
– Incredible Iceland with Northern Lights
For more information visit: https://smartours.com/women-only/
