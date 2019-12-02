OpenTable’s Top Food Trends of 2019
December 02, 2019
For foodies, traveling is the best way to discover something new and delicious and OpenTable recently dove into the data to determine what today's diners are seeking out.
The San Francisco-based online restaurant-reservation service company has released its year in review breaking down the most notable dining and food trends for 2019.
Founding Farmers in Washington, D.C. was the most booked restaurant in 2019, according to OpenTable data. The majority farmer-owned restaurant specializes in scratch-made, responsibly-sourced American cuisine, which was found to be the most popular style of food for breakfast and lunch. Meanwhile, Italian food was the most popular for dinner.
While the year's top restaurant resides in the nation's capital, OpenTable found that New York was the most popular region in the U.S. for late night and early morning reservation bookings made from midnight to 8 a.m. while the opposite was true of South Dakota where nearly 100 percent of reservations took place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.
More than four in 10 diners (42 percent) made reservations at the last minute on the day of their visit while nearly as many (41 percent) made their reservations within 1-7 days ahead of their reservation.
Diners continued to move toward more health-conscious dining preferences this year, with terms like "keto" and "plant-based" being mentioned in reviews more often, up 683 percent and 136 percent, respectively, compared to 2017. Mentions of "cauliflower crust" and jackfruit" also spiked in 2019.
Diners also weren't afraid to take some chances this year, with OpenTable reporting that 70 percent of reservations came from new diners booking a restaurant for the very first time.
When it comes to birthday celebrations, a majority preferred a table for two over group dining in 2019.
If all of this dining data has made you hungry, make a reservation to visit one of America's top 20 foodie cities.
