Research Finds a Majority of Americans Support Vaccine Passports
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 27, 2021
HomeExchange partnered with YouGov on a new study regarding “vaccine passports.”
The research showed that a slim majority of Americans support the prospect. Of 1,263 surveyed in April, 51 percent of respondents indicated that they supported travel booking platforms making “vaccine passports” mandatory in order to travel, and 52 percent agreed that vaccinations should be required for stays using home-sharing websites.
“The vast support for mandatory vaccinations is indicative of the level of precaution travelers are now taking,” says Emmanuel Arnaud, CEO of HomeExchange. “The home-sharing economy has to acknowledge travelers’ fundamental needs, and ensure trust and safety within their platforms.”
The research also showed that travel is a big incentive for motivating people to get vaccinated. Forty-three percent said that they would be more likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine if it was required to travel domestically and internationally. Sixty-four percent of those who travel would prefer to travel with an all-vaccinated group.
“While we cannot require all of our members to receive the Coronavirus vaccine, we can promote a safe space for travelers to set boundaries and communicate their preferences prior to travel; we want our members to feel comfortable in their hosts’ homes, and right now vaccinations are closely tied to that,” said Arnaud.
These findings could be transformative regarding how travel leaders respond to growing vaccination demands, and travelers’ health safety at large, according to HomeExchange.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS