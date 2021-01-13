Some Travelers Will Not Take COVID-19 Vaccine When Available
Features & Advice Janeen Christoff January 13, 2021
The monthly Traveler Confidence Index from Travel Again has found that there are some travelers who will not take the vaccine when it becomes available.
The research found that one in four business travelers and one in five leisure travelers said that they will not take the vaccine. Additionally, 36 percent of business travelers and 30 percent of leisure travelers do not want to take and share the results of a COVID-19 test in order to resume traveling without restrictions.
“While it is encouraging that 78 percent of all travelers will receive the COVID-19 vaccine once it is available, that still leaves a gap and only increases the importance of implementing an industry-standard testing program to ensure safer travel,” said Travel Again Co-Founder Mike McCormick. “With overall traveler confidence reaching a very low, but plateaued level, the future of travel remains clouded with significant uncertainty.”
Other key findings show that some of the most important confidence-building elements of travel include empty middle seats, limited crowd sizes, frequent cleaning and social distancing. Topping the list for leisure travelers is mandatory masks, frequent cleaning and social distancing.
Uncertainty around U.S. domestic travel is on the rise, according to the survey. Over the next six months, concern about leisure travel has risen significantly among leisure travelers since October from 21 percent to 34 percent.
Business travel is on the rise. The number of business travelers who have made future reservations jumped to 19 percent compared to nine percent last month, showing a promising uptick in what is still record-low levels of business travel.
