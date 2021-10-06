Some Travelers Willing To Pay More for 100 Percent Vaccinated Flights, Hotels
Features & Advice Claudette Covey October 06, 2021
Upward of 40 percent of respondents polled in WalletHub’s 2021 Winter Travel Survey said they would spend more for 100 percent vaccinated flights and hotels.
“We’ve seen cities have success with vaccine mandates and applying the idea to travel – at least as a specialized service where certain flights or hotel rooms are reserved for the vaccinated – could prove to be a moneymaker for airlines and hotel chains,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub.
The survey also found that the upcoming winter season is expected to be a busy one, with more than two-thirds of Americans planning trips.
Sixty-two percent of respondents, however, noted that they were concerned about the impact inflation would have on flights and hotels.
“Approximately 30 million Americans say they can’t afford winter travel, according to [the] … WalletHub survey, and 27 percent of people – roughly another 20 million – won’t travel this winter due to fear of COVID,” said Jill Gonzalez, WalletHub analyst.
“A quick getaway just isn’t as simple as it once was, thanks to the financial, physical and psychological fallout from the pandemic.”
Wallet Hub also unveiled its updated Best Credit Cards for Winter Travel list and tips for saving money on domestic and international travel.
“The best way to save on winter travel is to compare, compare, compare. Compare prices for hotels, airfare, and any other transportation, accommodations or activities you have planned,” Gonzalez said.
“Compare destinations to find the best value. And don’t forget to compare credit card offers, too. You could easily save $500-plus with one of the best credit card sign-up bonuses.”
Millennials are “four times more likely than baby boomers to apply for a new credit card to save on winter travel because they are more likely to travel during Covid and are more likely to need the savings,” she said.
“Baby Boomers tend to be more established financially, and they are more at risk during the pandemic.”
