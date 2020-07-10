Study Finds Many Travelers View Marijuana Tourism Positively
Features & Advice Donald Wood July 10, 2020
MMGY Travel Intelligence announced key findings from a new report regarding recreational cannabis-related products, experiences and services when vacationing.
The study, dubbed “Cannabis Tourism: Opportunities, Issues and Strategies,” found that 87 percent of respondents believe the recreational use of cannabis will be legal in most states within the next few years.
Could US Virgin Islands See Tourism Boost If New Marijuana...Destination & Tourism
Amsterdam May Soon Ban Tourists From its Cannabis CafésDestination & Tourism
Chicago Airports Install Marijuana Disposal BoxesAirlines & Airports
Travel Experts Say Jamaica Could be King of Marijuana TourismDestination & Tourism
The report also revealed that around 66 percent of leisure travelers in the United States surveyed have positive feelings toward legalizing cannabis for recreational use, which is already permitted in 11 states and Washington D.C.
“Cannabis tourism is still in its infancy but has the potential to grow exponentially over the next few years,” MMGY Travel Intelligence Executive Vice President Chris Davidson said. “This study goes a long way in giving the industry actionable data to refine marketing strategies and develop new cannabis tourism offerings.”
Some of the cannabis experiences which motivate respondents to travel include visiting a dispensary, trying CBD- and THC-infused edibles or drinks, experiencing a spa treatment with a CBD product and sampling cannabis in a safe environment.
Another key finding from the survey was that adults interested in cannabis-related activities are more likely to label themselves as a foodie, beach bum, music aficionado or outdoor adventurer.
In addition, the study found that where recreational use of cannabis is both legal and regulated, it is also perceived to be relatively safe. While many respondents said they would try cannabis products on vacation, 54 percent were still confused about recreational use laws.
“Intelligence about the cannabis-motivated travel audience will support the normalization of this growing, multifaceted trend,” Enlightn Strategies President Brian Applegarth said. “This groundbreaking research unlocks the opportunity for destinations to differentiate themselves and increase tourism revenue through engaging the cannabis traveler.”
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS