Survey Shows 32 Percent of Americans Traveled Over Memorial Day Weekend
Features & Advice Laurie Baratti May 29, 2020
American Express Travel has just released the results of a survey to gauge consumer sentiment held and behavior carried out in the way of travel during this past Memorial Day weekend.
The poll found that 32 percent of respondents had actually traveled—largely by car—over the holiday weekend that unofficially marks the start of the summer tourism season.
While nearly one-third of participants reported having traveled during the Memorial Day 2020 weekend, two in five (41 percent) of those trips had been planned last-minute. Five out of six (85 percent) of respondents said that they’d traveled with one (42 percent) or more (43 percent) companions.
Over half of those surveyed traveled to a suburban area, presumably to visit family or friends during what is traditionally backyard, barbeque-based celebration. Fifty-seven percent said their travels took them to a place within 25 miles of home and 70 percent within 50 miles from home.
Travel-related behaviors varied generationally and geographically. Millennials led the field with 48 percent of their age group reporting that they’d traveled over Memorial Day weekend, while 22 percent of Gen-Xers and 27 percent of Boomers said the same.
Taken by region, 28 percent of those living in the Northeast, 29 percent of Midwesterners, 34 percent of Southerners and 36 percent of folks in the Western U.S. said that they had traveled during this period.
The survey was conducted between May 26 and May 27, 2020, using a national sample that consisted of 2,200 adults having household incomes of $70,000 or more and who had flown at least once during 2019.
For more information on United States
For more Features & Advice News
More by Laurie Baratti
ASTA Pushes for Swift Resumption of US Passport Processing
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS