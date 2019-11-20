Survey Suggests Global Interest in Solo Travel
Features & Advice Scott Laird November 20, 2019
Virtually any discussion about travel leans heavily toward the notion that it's primarily a group activity. But changing demographics and a new study commissioned by the travel booking platform Klook suggest solo travel might be a growing industry segment.
The U.S. Census Bureau released data in 2017 that indicates nearly half of American adults are unmarried, compared with just over a quarter in 1960. More American adults are single than ever before, and they're not letting that tether their travel ambitions.
Klook's Solo Travel study polled a global population of 21,000 respondents from 16 countries in Asia, North America, Oceania, and Europe to learn more about consumer perceptions of solo travel.
The study found that interest in and experience with solo travel is common across all generations and genders. 79-80% of travelers under 40 said they had already traveled alone or would be interested in traveling alone, while 71-73% of travelers over 40 had similar interests in solo travel. 74% of women and 78% of men said they had or would travel on their own.
A significant proportion of the 16 countries included in the survey were in Asia, where travelers were the most likely to embrace the notion of solo travel. between 69% and 93% of respondents from Asian countries said they would be interested in or had already traveled on their own. Western countries had comparatively lower interest, with positive response ranges between 60% and 69%.
Half of all survey respondents indicated they wanted to enjoy uninterrupted time with their own company or to indulge and reward themselves.
While the survey results suggest an interest in traveling solo, many respondents reported objections. Half the respondents cited "fear of loneliness" as an obstacle to traveling on their own. Loneliness was the top concern among all age groups. Other objections to solo travel included safety and the difficulties of planning and booking an itinerary on one's own.
Klook suggests solo travelers overcome the objections of traveling solo by using the platform to access services and experiences in the destinations they're planning travel to, with options suited for solo travelers wanting to engage with others and those wishing to indulge in a little "me time".
A number of travel companies have capitalized on the increase in solo travelers by waiving single supplements or offering to pair solo travelers to help reduce associated costs. The best way to keep abreast of all the latest supplier trends for solo travelers is to cultivate a relationship with a professional travel agent.
