The Best and Worst Days to Fly Around Thanksgiving

Features & Advice Noreen Kompanik November 18, 2022

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and a new analysis from NerdWallet reveals that Thanksgiving travelers will likely experience more crowded airports the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The good news, however, is that the company’s travel experts have suggested better times to fly.

NerdWallet analyzed TSA checkpoint travel numbers during the peak Thanksgiving travel season which includes the Friday before Thanksgiving through the Wednesday after.

Key findings include:

–The Sunday after Thanksgiving was the most crowded day to travel near Thanksgiving.

–When flying out before Thanksgiving, the Wednesday before is the most crowded travel day, followed by the Friday and Sunday before. However, the Saturday before is the least crowded pre-Thanksgiving travel day.

–For those looking to return home after the holiday, Black Friday is the least crowded travel day, followed by Giving Tuesday.

–Thanksgiving Day itself is the least crowded day to travel overall. If you go this route, NerdWallet recommends booking the first flight out for the day to reduce your odds of a flight delay. If flying out before Thanksgiving, the Wednesday before is the most crowded travel day, followed by the Friday and Sunday before. However, the Saturday before is the least crowded pre-Thanksgiving travel day.

Regarding the management of Thanksgiving travel this year, NerdWallet travel expert Sally French said “Given how many people skipped holiday travel over the past couple years, 2022 will likely be not just crowded, but also filled with more inexperienced travelers — making for slower lines at airport security or while boarding.

To avoid crowds and save money, better days to fly include Thanksgiving Day itself. Besides that day, generally speaking, the farther out from the holiday you travel, the cheaper, less crowded it is. Given how many people have flexible work arrangements, it might make sense to extend trips longer than in past years.”

