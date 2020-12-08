The Importance of How Travel Companies Sanitize
Features & Advice Claudette Covey December 08, 2020
As the pandemic continues to surge, so too are travelers’ concerns about sanitation protocols, according to a survey conducted by Vioguard, Inc., a healthcare solutions provider focusing on infection control through ultraviolet light (UV-C) technology.
The survey, which polled more than 1,000 U.S. consumers in November, found that 79 percent of respondents “believe it is very important to understand a travel company’s sanitation protocols before a purchasing decision is made,” Vioguard said.
Additionally, 55 percent stated that a travel company’s use of UV-C products for sanitization would influence their decision to travel with them.”
Anecdotal evidence from agents bear the survey findings out. “My clients seem most concerned about crowding/social distancing, as well as how effectively a hotel/resort enforces hygiene policies,” said Claire Schoeder of Elevations Travel, an affiliate of Signature Travel Network.
“Some have asked how often hotels clean common areas and high-touch areas such as elevators and doors that do no open automatically.”
Schoeder’s clients are also asking about airline sanitization protocols “in particular because of how close you are to other travelers – especially in coach,” she said.
Many advisors– including Schoeder – praised Delta Air Lines for its protocols.
“Delta is doing a fantastic job with blocking middle seats, limiting capacity, announcing boarding and deplaning rules, and enforcing mask-wearing,” said Sandy Pappas of Sandy Pappas Travel, a Travel Experts affiliate. “I flew Delta [during] Thanksgiving and several gate and ticket agents thanked us for our business.”
Similarly, Sarah Klein of Time for Travel recently traveled to Los Cabos on Delta. “It was like business class to Europe,” she said. “I was blown away at the level of service and gratitude across the board. I will go out of my way to recommend Delta going forward.”
Klein also had high praise for Southwest’s protocols. “I have flown Southwest a number of times, and as usual they did a great job – they’ve even taken it a step further with enhanced customer service and overall keeping a positive, upbeat experience.”
On the destination front, many agents extolled protocols in Mexico and Jamaica.
“I visited 12 resorts in Los Cabos in late October/November. All were doing a fantastic job with COVID protocols – taking temperatures upon arrival to the resort, taking temperatures as you enter resort restaurants, hand sanitizer stations throughout and signage stating masks required,” Pappas said.
“Every resort had masks for guests who didn’t have them. Pool and beach staff kept chairs social distanced and didn’t allow guests to move the chairs at the Montage Cabo. Four Seasons as a brand is doing a great job with the program they’ve coordinated with Johns Hopkins.”
Jamaica also received accolades. “I was in Jamaica just before Thanksgiving and felt very safe knowing that everyone on my plane had been tested, and thought overall they did a good job with the health screenings,” Klein said.
Several agents were extremely impressed with the job Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Hyatt resort brand was doing on the health and safety front.
My initial [post-pandemic travel] experience was Cancun at the Hyatt Ziva and Zilara, and they did an incredible job,” said Tom Brussow of Sunsational Beach Vacations. “Every base was covered [yet] they still ensured that it felt like you were on vacation.
Domestically, Schoeder pointed to two properties with excellent sanitization protocols: the Venetian Las Vegas and Waldorf Beverly Hills.
At the Venetian, guests are provided with welcome packs in rooms with masks, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes, she said.
Common guestroom items that are hard to sanitize, such as magazines, were removed. “Breakfast was grab and go from several different dining options – so no lines,” Schoeder said. “Masks were enforced.”
At the Waldorf Beverly Hills, guestrooms are left vacant for 48 hours.
“Once the client is gone, removers take all linens out, and then use electrostatic spray to kill germs,” she said.
“The next step is housekeepers clean everything with environmentally friendly sanitizing spray – getting all the touch points. Linens are plastic wrapped and only opened in the rooms to lessen the chance of any exposure to germs.”
The piece de resistance?
“Kennedy comes in. Kennedy is a pulse, high-intensity UV disinfecting robot most commonly used in hospitals. It zaps the entire room before guest arrival and then the room is sealed until the guest arrives.”
In the final analysis, until the pandemic ebbs and a vaccine becomes available to a large swath of the population, agents are doing their best to keep their clients safe with judicious booking options.
“Cleanliness is the top concern right now for many,” Schoeder said.
