Venetian Resort Reopens With New Commitment to Safety, Cleanliness
Hotel & Resort June 10, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The Venetian is the latest Las Vegas property to welcome guests again as part of the phased reopening of the popular tourist destination.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
After a nearly three-month closure, The Venetian Resort opened both the Venetian and Palazzo towers on June 4. As the largest resort in Las Vegas, The Venetian provides guests a luxury Las Vegas experience in a safe and clean environment. With both towers open, guests will find a world of luxury at their fingertips, including first-class resort amenities, dozens of noteworthy restaurants, and the Grand Canal Shoppes.
In advance of opening, the team rolled out its Venetian Clean Commitment, new cleanliness and operational protocols that meet or exceed the resort's already rigorous standards. Under the Venetian Clean program, the resort experience has been adapted to follow guidance provided by government authorities, represented by more than 800 individual initiatives. These are the top-line details:
CLEANING: We have increased the frequency of routine cleaning in public spaces and adjusted protocols for cleaning our guest suites, meeting or exceeding CDC guidelines. This includes the use of disinfectants that are EPA registered for emerging viral pathogens, and exploring new technologies such as UV lighting and electrostatic sprayers. Throughout the resort, hundreds of individual sanitization stations that include hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes have been installed.
PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT (PPE): Guests are encouraged to wear personal face masks and gloves while visiting the resort. Face masks will be worn by all Team Members, which we provide, along with additional PPE based on role and responsibilities, and in adherence to state or local regulations and guidance. Upon arrival, our guests receive a Venetian Clean "personal care" amenity kit in their suites, with two face masks, two sets of gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes. Each day, guests are provided fresh masks and gloves. Masks are also provided for day guests, upon request.
SCREENING: Thermal scanners have been placed at every entrance to The Venetian Resort and Sands Expo, providing non-invasive temperature checks upon arrival.
DIGITAL KEYS: Check-in and other guest procedures have been updated to include fewer touchpoints, including the introduction of a new "digital key" technology. Guests can now opt to use their cell phone to electronically open their guest suite door.
AIR QUALITY: Throughout the resort, the frequency of air filter replacement and HVAC system cleaning has been increased, and we have maximized our fresh-air intake to increase external air flow into the building. In specific areas, we now use hospital-grade HEPA filters.
SAFETY AND SECURITY: A team of security officers and certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) continue to offer service to the entire resort. Our EMTs are on site with service available 24 hours a day at The Venetian Resort.
TRAINING: Our Team Members are undergoing additional Venetian Clean training, including proper handwashing, physical distancing, and enhanced sanitization protocols.
TESTING: We believe it is critical for our Team Members to be well-informed about their health. Prior to their return to work, The Venetian is providing mandatory COVID-19 testing for all Team Members, as well as optional testing for any members of their immediate households.
SOURCE: The Venetian Resort Las Vegas press release.
