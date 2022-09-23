Last updated: 07:00 AM ET, Fri September 23 2022

The Key Dates for Fall Foliage Travel

Features & Advice Patrick Clarke September 23, 2022

Pinnacle Trail, Lake George, Adirondacks
Pinnacle Trail, Lake George, Adirondacks (Photo by Lauren Breedlove)

Thursday, September 22 marked the first day of fall and for those in search of seasonal colors this year, SmokyMountains.com's annual interactive fall foliage forecast map is an excellent guide, revealing when and where travelers can anticipate peak autumn hues.

Reds, oranges, yellows and other vibrant colors can already be found in the northern portion of the U.S., including places like Alaska, Montana, northern Minnesota and northern Michigan and some areas outside of Seattle. Patchy and partial fall foliage can also be spotted in parts of New England and Upstate New York.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
JW Marriott Panama, Marriott International

Why Panama is a Great Destination for Value-Priced Luxury Travel

Cancelled flights

US Transportation Department Said Airline Cancellations Down,...

Los Cabos Arch

Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta Lead Mexico's...

airplane, jet, exhaust, Air Company, AIRMADE SAF, renewable, sustainable, decarbonized

Air Company Deploys First-Ever Renewable Jet Fuel Derived From...

By September 26, many of the aforementioned destinations should be nearing their peak as color changes begin in Wyoming, Colorado, northern Arizona and parts of Appalachia.

By October 3, New England should be very close to peak season. Michigan, the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, the Rocky Mountains and northwest Washington will also be eye-popping by the first weekend in October.

October 10 is the first time some areas in the North are expected to be past peak but by this point, the vast majority of the country is seeing colors change with the exception of Oklahoma, Texas and the Southeast. According to the fall foliage forecast map, that changes by October 17 as colors begin to move into western Texas, the Ozarks as well as South Carolina, northern Georgia and Alabama.

fall, foliage, colors, Denali, Alaska
Fall foliage in Denali, Alaska. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

Travelers visiting popular national parks such as Shenandoah, Great Smoky Mountains, Cuyahoga Valley, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain and more should have plenty of spectacular foliage to enjoy by late October. By this point and through Halloween, many areas of the North are past peak but parts of the Rust Belt, The Plains, Oregon and Virginia and North Carolina are peaking with an array of colors.

However, as the holidays approach on November 7, much of the U.S. will be past peak fall foliage. The exception to this are large swaths of Oklahoma, Texas and the Southeast where color changes are delayed by the environment. Fall colors are peaking in those areas by November 14 but the window for travelers closes in the days leading up to Thanksgiving as winter nears.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
A family working with a travel advisor

How To Make Sure That You Have the Best Vacation Ever

Insight from the Latest Portrait of American International Travelers

Jamaica Expects 2.6 Million Visitors by the End of 2022

Tips for Planning Holiday Travel This Year

Chase and Marriott Bonvoy Are Giving Away $50K Bucket List Trips

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS