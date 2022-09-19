Best Places for Leaf-Peeping Across the US
Holly Johnson September 19, 2022
Top US Destinations for Fall Foliage
Fall months tend to bring gorgeous weather with cooler temperatures and crisp, clean air across the United States. The changing leaves are also simply stunning throughout many parts of the country, although you have to act quickly to see fall foliage before the season ends.
But, where should you go to see beautiful leaves of orange, red and yellow before it's too late? That depends on where you live in the U.S., and how long you want to spend on your leaf-peeping journey.
If you live in the Midwest, for example, a scenic road trip through Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains National Park or Fish Creek, Wisconsin might fit the bill. If you live out west, on the other hand, a visit to Aspen or Breckenridge, Colorado or Park City, Utah might work better for your fall foliage road trip.
There are more fall destinations to check out elsewhere as well, from Bar Harbor, Maine to the Catskills Mountains of New York and Stowe, Vermont. If you're hoping to see some beautiful fall leaves but you aren't sure where to go, these 15 destinations around the country are worth considering.
