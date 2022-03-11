The Latest Spring Break Trends for Young Travelers
Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz March 11, 2022
New flight data from Priceline reveals that Gen Z travelers, those aged 18 to 25, are looking to travel to some of the most buzzing cities in the country this spring break season.
From Las Vegas to Orlando, the youngest generation of travelers are looking for more warm-weather, entertainment-heavy destinations that can fulfill their pandemic-long longing for adventure and fun.
The three most popular destinations Gen Z travelers are going to this spring break are in Florida: Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, in that order. From ample nightlife opportunities, fun beach breaks and entertainment attractions abuzz, like Walt Disney World or Universal Studios Orlando, these top destinations are perfect for getting back into the swing of traveling and offer plenty of opportunities for socialization, too.
Other destinations (in order of the ranking) include Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Tampa and Dallas. All are known for their entertainment venues, live music, nightlife and other diversions.
While a previous survey done by Contiki showed younger travelers were more interested this year in beach vacations and adventure travel, these big, fun cities offer something akin to adventure for people who have been largely physically distanced and working or doing school remotely for much of the pandemic.
Travel advisors should be aware that younger travelers are most likely going to want to spend their spring breaks in a destination like the ones above, with ample opportunity for fun and sun.
