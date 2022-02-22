The Most Searched for Spring Break Destinations
February 22, 2022
Mexico remains a premier spring break destination in the eyes of most American travelers, based on Google Trends search data collected over the past 12 months by Upgraded Points.
The travel website recently set out to uncover the most sought-after spring break getaway in every state, and Mexico dominates, with Cancun winning nearly one-third of U.S. states (16) and Puerto Vallarta coming out on top in seven states. What's more, Cabo San Lucas was named the most-searched-for spring break destination in California and Hawaii.
Unsurprisingly, the Caribbean is also high on Americans' spring break wishlists in 2022. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands are tied for the third-most coveted getaway, with each ranking top in five states. Meanwhile, Montego Bay, Jamaica is the most searched for spring break escape in Maryland, Mississippi and Washington, D.C.
Domestically, North Carolina's Outer Banks is the most popular place to spend spring break, ranking first in three states, including North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. In addition to North Carolina, Upgraded Points also found that people living in South Carolina (Charleston), Georgia (Savannah), Florida (Tampa), Texas (South Padre Island), Nevada (Las Vegas), Louisiana (New Orleans) and Utah (Zion National Park) are likely to stay in-state for spring break.
Upgraded Points also broke things down by region, with Cancun winning the Midwest, Punta Cana coming out on top in the Northeast, Montego Bay ranking tops in the South and Puerto Vallarta emerging as the leading destination for travelers in the West.
