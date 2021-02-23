Last updated: 02:09 PM ET, Tue February 23 2021

The Top 10 Travel Insurance Companies

Features & Advice Lacey Pfalz February 23, 2021

Travel insurance policy documents
PHOTO: Consider the importance of adding medical coverage to your travel insurance purchase. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / courtneyk)

The U.S. News & World Report recently published a list of the ten best travel insurance companies.

According to an article from the same source, the best travel insurance companies feature a wide variety of protection plans at affordable rates, covering things from lost or stolen goods to airfare and trip cancellations to medical emergencies. The best companies also feature plans that cover travelers in case of emergencies surrounding COVID-19.

ADVERTISING

"As vaccine rollouts slowly allow for safe travel, purchasing travel insurance has become a must to protect both expensive, international trips and shorter, domestic excursions," said Erin Shields, managing editor, Travel at U.S. News.

"The travel insurance company ratings from U.S. News offer travelers insights into choosing the right travel insurance company for their budget, itinerary and concerns."

Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Smiley faces in the sand

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollouts Continue to Fuel Travelers’...

Marriott International

Marriott International Appoints New CEO and President

Couple enjoying an infinity pool in Costa Rica

gallery icon Costa Rica Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know...

United Boeing 777

United Grounds Boeing 777 Fleet in Wake of Incident

The ten best travel insurance companies are as follows:

—Allianz Travel Insurance

—Travelex Insurance Services

—World Nomads Travel Insurance

—AIG Travel Guard

—Seven Corners

—Generali Global Assistance

—IMG Travel Insurance

—AXA Assistance USA

—Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection

—HTH Travel Insurance

The report provides pros and cons for each of the insurance companies, as well as highlights some of their most popular policies. It also includes frequently asked questions, such as explanations on how travel insurance works, what the different types of travel insurance actually cover and more.

To see the full report, please visit the U.S. News & World Report.

For more information on United States

For more Features & Advice News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Travel money passport

10 Most-Searched-For Questions About Travel Right Now

Many Older Americans Who Received COVID-19 Vaccine Traveling This Spring

Tourists Arrested in Hawaii After Trying To Bribe Their Way Out of Quarantine

Survey Says 40 Percent of People Would Give up Sex To Travel Right Now

What Facebook’s US Small Business Report Says About the Travel Industry

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS