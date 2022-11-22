The Ultimate Guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday Travel Deals
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke November 22, 2022
In 2022, you would be hard-pressed to find a travel supplier not offering savings or special incentives for travelers making timely bookings around the Thanksgiving holiday. That's only to say that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year are as plentiful as ever and many include extended booking windows providing travelers ample time to score awesome discounts and added perks. From all-inclusive resort stays to cruises and trips to coveted destinations around the globe, the only real limit on savings this time of year is your imagination.
Consider this your ultimate guide to 2022's best Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals.
Hotels
Whether travelers have their sights set on a quick winter escape to the Caribbean or the trip-of-a-lifetime in Europe, there is no shortage of spectacular hotel and resort deals available this time of year. Guests can find massive discounts and additional perks for stays at convenient all-inclusive properties, luxury boutiques and even secluded villas. In addition to savings, those who act fast can score free extra nights, complimentary stays for kids, resort credits, early check-in and late check-out and much more.
The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hotel Deals in the United States
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels Around the World
Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Top Caribbean Resorts
Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for Mexico's Top Resorts
Cruises
Cruise lines are also dishing out the deals this Black Friday, Cyber Monday and well into December, with many not only offering discounted rates but thousands of dollars in onboard credit, reduced deposits, discounted charters and air travel as well as complimentary perks such as Norwegian Cruise Line's "Free At Sea" promotion where guests can take advantage of free Wi-Fi, specialty dining, excursions, unlimited open bar and a whole lot more.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Cruise Industry Deals
Tours
Award-winning tour operators from around the world are even getting in on the action this year by offering significant discounts and special pricing on a variety of itineraries. Whether it's a fascinating guided tour of the U.K. or a pulse-pounding safari through the scenic African landscape, travelers can't go wrong with these incredible holiday offers.
Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Tours Around the World
