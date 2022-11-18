The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Hotel Deals in the United States
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 18, 2022
It’s that time of year! Travelers wanting to save big on hotels and resorts around the United States can look no further than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales going on now!
While this isn’t an exhaustive list, these deals are some of the best of the year, and offer plenty of destinations in the U.S. to choose from. From resorts in Hawaii to hotels in New York City, check out the latest deals for this year’s Black Friday.
Who knows? One of these deals might just inspire your next domestic vacation.
Outrigger Resorts & Hotels
To honor its 75th anniversary, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels is offering savings up to 50 percent off for all travelers booking November 21 through December 4, 2022. Additionally, all bookings made in Hawaii contribute $5 to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.
Participating resorts offer specific deals, but participating Hawaiian resorts include the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger, Waikiki Malia by Outrigger, OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger and Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa.
Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week Sale is offering savings on over 6,000 hotels throughout the world, including those in the U.S.
Marriott Bonvoy loyalty members can save 20 percent on bookings made November 22-29 for travel between November 27 through January 16, 2023. Non-members can save 15 percent. Participating hotels include Sheraton Denver Downtown, Renaissance New York Times Square and The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection.
Accor
Accor is offering up to 30 percent savings for all guests, plus another 5 percent off for Accor Live Limitless members when they book stays in the U.S., Canada and Mexico between November 21-29 for travel between November 21 through June 30, 2023.
Participating hotels include The Plaza, Fairmont Century Plaza, Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, Fairmont El San Juan and many more.
21C Museum Hotels
21C Museum Hotels’ artistic flair can be enjoyed for 21 percent off in cities like Louisville, Durham, Oklahoma City, Nashville, Chicago and more. Travelers should book between November 21-28, 2022 for travel between November 21, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection
Curator Hotel & Resort Collection properties in Islamorada, Florida are offering a third night free for every two nights booked, plus for every booking, a $5 donation will be made to local Florida non-profits Give Kids The World and I.Care.
Travelers should book between November 24-29 for travel between December 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 to receive the savings. Participating resorts include Amara Cay Resort, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina, Postcard Inn Resort & Marina and La Siesta Resort & Marina.
Provenance Hotel Group
Guests can save up to 30 percent off most stays at a Provenance Hotel Group hotel during its Black Friday promotion, for travel through the spring or summer of next year (depending on the specific hotel).
Participating hotels include Portland, Oregon’s Dossier, Hotel deLuxe, The Heathman Hotel, Sentinel and Hotel Lucia; Fort Wayne, Indiana’s The Bradley Hotel; Tacoma, Washington’s Hotel Murano; New Orleans, Louisiana’s The Old No. 77 Hotel and many more.
Salt Hotels
Salt Hotels is offering up to 40 percent off on stays at Hutton Brickyards, The Wave Resort, The Bungalow, Hotel Greystone, The Aster or Salt House Inn. Guests should book between November 21-28 to receive the deal.
Bunkhouse Group
Bunkhouse Group is offering its first Black Friday deals, with up to 35 percent stays at all hotels, including the Austin Motel, Hotel San Jose, Carpenter Hotel, Hotel Havana and many more.
Guests should book between November 23 and December 9 for stays through February 28, 2023 using the code OURGIFTTOYOU.
Ash Hotels
Ash Hotels’ Winter Seasonal Sale is offering a free third night when guests book two nights at The Dean Hotel in Providence, Rhode Island and The Siren Hotel in Detroit, Michigan. Travelers should book between November 28 and December 15 to enjoy the savings for travel between December 1, 2022 and February 9, 2023.
Graduate Hotels
Located in university cities across the U.S. and the U.K, Graduate Hotels is offering up to 50 percent savings on stays across its over 30 properties. Guests should book November 28 through December 2 for stays through March 31, 2023.
Westgate Resorts
Westgate Resorts is offering up to 50 percent off bookings made between November 23-28 in destinations like Myrtle Beach, Park City, Orlando, Las Vegas, the Smoky Mountains and more.
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, which offers luxury properties across Mexico and the United States, is offering up to 35 percent savings at all properties when booked November 12 through December 4, 2022.
The Little Gem Resorts
Those looking to head to a scenic resort in Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard or St. John, USVI can enjoy 25 percent savings on family-owned and operated The Little Gem Resorts.
Lovango Resort & Beach Club is offering 25 percent off luxury glamping tents or treehouses with a three-night minimum using the code CYBL for travel between April 30 through June 15, 2023. Winnetu Oceanside Resort is offering 25 percent off stays from May 21 through June 8, 2023 and May 18 through June 15, 2023 with a two-night minimum using the code CYBW.
The Nantucket Hotel & Resort is offering 25 percent savings on a two-night minimum stay from March 3 through May 18, 2023 or April 30 through June 15, 2023.
JW Marriott
The JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa in Paradise Valley, Arizona and the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona are offering 15 percent savings for all guests, while Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy 20 percent savings on stays.
Guests should book between November 22-29 for travel between November 27, 2022 and January 16, 2023.
Individual Hotel & Resort Deals
‘Alohilani Resort in Waikiki is offering 35 percent off rates, including late check-out and free Beach Candy activity rentals. Guests should book November 21 through December 2 to enjoy a stay between December 1, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
Central Station Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee is offering 40 percent off stays booked by November 30, 2022 for travel through April 9, 2023. Guests should purchase a 2-night minimum stay to be eligible for the savings.
The historic Grand Hotel located in Mackinac Island, Michigan is celebrating its 137th summer season in May, 2023. Guests can celebrate with 30 to 50 percent off stays, plus free breakfast and dinner, 25 percent off lunch, and free museum admission. Available through December 2, 2022 for travel in May and June 2023.
