Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals on Hotels Around the World
Hotel & Resort Lacey Pfalz November 15, 2022
It’s that time of year once again, and hotels and resorts around the world are offering some great deals on stays for the rest of 2022 and beyond!
Curious to see some of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? While this list is by no means exhaustive, it should serve to share some great deals and inspire travelers to start thinking about their 2023 travel wishlist.
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts
Iberostar Hotels & Resorts is offering a Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal with up to 40 percent savings on bookings made for 2022 and 2023 at all of its hotels across sixteen countries! The deal is available to book November 25-29.
Whether you’re beaching it in Brazil or Mexico or enjoying a leisurely holiday European-style at one of its resorts in Spain, Greece, or Portugal, guests who book during the booking period can rest well knowing they’re making an impact: Iberostar will contribute 1 percent of its earnings during the period to three different sustainability projects, restoring coastal dunes in Mexico and Brazil, opening a new underwater coral nursery in Mexico and planting over 25,000 plants in Spain.
Ennismore
Select Ennismore hotels across the SLS, Mondrian, Hyde and House of Originals brands around the world will be offering 35 percent off rates, on sale from November 25 through November 28.
Participating hotels include the Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, SLS Cancun, Hyde Dubai, Mondrian Shoreditch and many more.
Viceroy Hotels & Resorts
Modern global luxury brand Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is offering up to 35 percent savings on bookings made between November 12 and December 4, 2022 during the 2022 Viceroy Cyber Sale for all of its hotels and resorts across the globe.
Hotels and resorts include Viceroy Riviera Maya, Viceroy Los Cabos, Viceroy Snowmass, Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, Viceroy Washington DC and many more.
Meliá Hotels International
Meliá Hotels International is offering up to 50 percent savings on a selection of its 390 hotels and resorts across the world for travel through December 2023 when booked between November 18 and November 29.
Guests must be a member of Meliá Rewards to book, though travelers can register now to make sure they receive the promotions offer.
Destinations include New York, Orlando, Punta Cana, Los Cabos, Cancun, Playa del Carmen and more.
Omni Hotels & Resorts
Omni Hotels & Resorts’ “More Merry for Less” promotion offers up to 40 percent savings on select Omni Hotels & Resorts within the U.S. and Canada when booked between November 22 and December 4, 2022 for travel between November 22, 2022 and February 26, 2023.
Hilton
Those considering traveling to Brazil can save up to 50 percent off the bed and breakfast rate at seven different Hilton properties within the country when they book between November 14 and November 28 for travel through July 31, 2023.
Participating properties include the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, the Hilton Barra Rio de Janeiro, the Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana, the Canopy by Hilton São Paulo Jardins, the Almenat Embu das Artes, the Tapestry Collection by Hilton and the Hilton Porto Alegre.
Additionally, the Hilton Toronto is offering 30 percent off when booked between November 25-28 for travel between December 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 when using the code BLKFRD at checkout.
TAFER Hotels & Resorts
TAFER Hotels & Resorts is offering a selection of property-specific resort deals with 10 percent savings on stays in popular destinations, with some added bonuses per resort. Most offers must be booked now through November 22 for travel through December 22, 2023 (except for the Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta).
Participating resorts include the Garza Blanca Los Cabos, Garza Blanca Cancun, Garza Blanca Preserve Puerto Vallarta and the Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta.
Additionally, guests who book four nights or more between November 28 through December 5 can receive 15 percent off all spa treatments.
Graduate Hotels
Boutique hotel collection Graduate Hotels is offering up to 50 percent off stays across more than 30 properties in the United States and the United Kingdom beginning November 28 through December 2 for travel through March 31, 2023.
Graduate Hotels are located in over 30 major college cities across the United States, as well as in Cambridge and Oxford in England.
Avani Hotels & Resorts
Avani Hotels & Resorts, which offers properties across Africa and Southeast Asia, is offering 10 percent off stays booked November 25-29 for travel through December 2023. Properties locations include Australia, Auckland, Zambia, Lisbon, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and more.
The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas
The luxury brand that offers incredible resort experiences, The Villa Group Beach Resorts & Spas, is offering several Black Friday specials for its properties in Mexico this year for bookings made before November 21, 2022.
Guests can enjoy 50 percent off at Riviera Nayarit’s Villa del Palmar Flamingos and Villa La Estancia Riviera Nayarit, as well as the Villa del Palmar Puerto Vallarta. Guests receive a welcome amenity and up to $100 in resort credits. Kids twelve and under stay free with this promotion. V-Level members can receive an extra 25 percent savings.
Other discounts resorts include Los Cabos’ Villa del Palmar Los Cabos, Villa del Arco Los Cabos, Villa La Estancia Los Cabos, and Villa La Valencia Los Cabos.
Property-Specific Hotel & Resort Deals
Other hotels and resorts are offering specific deals available only at a specific hotel or resort.
The Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, Canada is offering 20 percent savings when booking between November 14-29 for travel between November 14, 2022 and June 30, 2023.
The Grand Universe Lucca, Autograph Collection in Lucca, Italy is offering 20 percent off all packages and experiences booked between November 25-28 for travel through April 30, 2023.
Hotel Rangá, a four-star resort in southern Iceland, is offering a 30 percent discount on stays with a minimum of two nights without any blackout dates for travel from January 4 through May 31, 2023 when booked between November 24-28.
The luxurious Thompson Zihuatanejo is offering 20 percent savings for travel between November 3 and April 30, 2023 when booked between November 2 through December 30, 2022.
