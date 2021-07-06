The World's Most Searched Bucket List Travel Experiences
Features & Advice Patrick Clarke July 06, 2021
Visiting the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai is the most searched for bucket list travel experience in the world.
Luxury travel operator Unforgettable Travel recently teamed up with digital marketing agency SEO Travel, developing a list of 135 of the world's most popular "bucket list" destinations and using software to determine how many people were making plans to visit each site. The research looked at searches from May 2020 to May 2021, revealing the world's most coveted bucket list travel experiences as of this summer.
With as many as 10,000 global monthly searches, the world's tallest structure is easily the most coveted experience, followed by sailing around the Statue of Liberty in New York City (9,300 global monthly searches) and hiking to the Mount Everest base camp in Nepal (9,000 global monthly searches). Cruising the Nile River in Egypt (7,900 global monthly searches) and visiting the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris (7,900 global monthly searches) are tied for fourth while experiencing the Las Vegas Strip (7,400 global monthly searches) and traversing the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco (7,400 global monthly searches) are tied for sixth.
The only bucket list travel experiences nearly as sought after are viewing New York City from the top of the Empire State Building (6,500 global monthly searches), touring the Louvre in Paris (6,400 global monthly searches) and exploring Rome's Colosseum (6,400 global monthly searches).
"There were a few experiences in the top 10 alone that we thought would feature lower down despite being great experiences...this includes the No. 1 Burj Khalifa in Dubai," Luke Harvey, a marketing manager at Unforgettable Travel, told CNBC. "But the fact Dubai has remained open to visitors for the vast majority of time during the pandemic will have aided its position. Trekking to Mount Everest base camp is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience, yet not something we thought would beat the likes of the Rome Colosseum."
When it comes to North America, the only experiences that are more popular than the Statue of Liberty, the Las Vegas Strip and the Golden Gate Bridge are taking a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon, road-tripping Route 66, attending Coachella, seeing Niagara Falls, camping in Canada's Banff National Park and seeing Mount Rushmore.
