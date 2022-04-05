Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Tue April 05 2022

Travel Demand Remains Strong Despite High Gas Prices

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff April 05, 2022

female hand refilling the car with fuel on a filling station (Photo via rclassenlayouts / iStock / Getty Images Plus)
Americans are navigating high gas prices. (Photo via rclassenlayouts / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Many Americans are concerned about high gas prices but that is not stopping them from traveling.

Longwoods most recent survey of U.S. travelers found that more than 90 percent have trips planned in the next six months.

COVID-19 is also less likely than the price of gas to alter travel plans, according to the survey.

Only 20 percent of travelers said that the coronavirus would greatly impact their decision to travel in the next six months, the lowest percentage since the pandemic began two years ago.

Thirty-eight percent reported that rising gas prices will greatly impact their travel decisions in the next six months. So, while gas prices aren't canceling travel plans, they are affecting them.

“With concerns about COVID-19 more and more in the rear-view mirror, we are seeing a face-off between the pent-up demand to hit the road and fuel costs,” said Amir Eylon, President and CEO of Longwoods International. “Summer travelers may be more cost-conscious given both the fact of higher gas prices and the extensive news coverage gas price increases generate.”

U.S. travelers report that, in order to combat the rising price of fuel, they are visiting destinations closer to home or reducing the number of trips that they have planned. Another way that travelers are altering their behavior to accommodate rising gas prices is to reduce how much they spend on everything from retail and entertainment and recreation to food and beverage.

Only 18 percent reported that rising gas prices will have no impact on their travel plans.

