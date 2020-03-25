Last updated: 02:50 PM ET, Wed March 25 2020

Travel Industry Insiders Teleconference Scheduled to Discuss Coronavirus

Conference and forum organizer Bench Events announced it would host an interactive online meeting between travel industry leaders to discuss the impact of the coronavirus and how to rebuild once the outbreak is contained.

Taking place virtually on April 7th, registration for the Hospitality Tomorrow event is free of charge for all participants, but donations made will be sent to employees in the industry impacted by the closures forced by the pandemic.

The online conference will include a long line of marquee speakers from around the industry, including U.S. Travel Association CEO Roger Dow, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Hon. Minister Najib Balala, Capital Economics Chairman Roger Bootle and more.

“With COVID-19 sweeping across the globe, many companies in the hospitality industry are facing an unprecedented threat,” Indian Hotels CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement. “As we will combat the pandemic much better united than divided, we all need to come together to share ideas. This meeting on the internet will set a great example of what we can do by thinking in a bold and imaginative way.”

Bench Events announced some of the coronavirus-related topics up for discussion during the virtual forum include the economics of the outbreak, how to prepare for the eventual recovery and ways to take advantage of the inevitable industry rebirth.

To bring the meeting together, organizers will use state-of-the-art video conferencing technology to provide discussions and speeches from industry insiders to an audience of up to 100,000 online participants.

For more information on the event and how to participate, check out the official website.

